NFL finally gives Bengals the gift fans have waited years for

The Cincinnati Bengals are no strangers to getting shafted by NFL schedule makers. For whatever reason, they've had to face the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens not once, not twice, not thrice, but four times in a row on the road in prime time.

To say that's unfair is a colossal understatement. Understanding that scheduling logistics in pro football is a complex phenomenon, how does that happen? Every single year, the league refused to rectify the situation in the name of fairness and competitive balance.

Funny how things change when the Bengals actually, you know, put it out into the universe that they're serious about winning a Super Bowl in the offseason.

Bengals-Ravens confirmed for New Year's Eve IN CINCINNATI!

Jordan Schultz broke some big NFL schedule release news in reporting that the Ravens will actually have to travel their rears to Cincinnati and face the Bengals on a New Year's Eve edition of Thursday Night Football at Paycor Stadium in Week 17.

Sources: The #Bengals will host the #Ravens on Thursday Night Football in Week 17 on New Year’s Eve.



For four straight years, the Bengals have played the Ravens in Baltimore in primetime. This year, the flip is happening. 🐅😈 pic.twitter.com/C96oVIqU2L — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 14, 2026

It's about time. Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor even joked about how ridiculous it's gotten to have to travel every single year to Baltimore on the biggest standalone stage:

Passport, another primetime trip to Baltimore? Zac Taylor weighs in on the possibility of the Bengals packing their bags for an international game and a fifth straight season of playing in Baltimore in primetime. pic.twitter.com/xhX2V1kcAZ — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) May 12, 2026

I swear this has something to do with the Bengals' unusually proactive approach to improving their team this offseason. Maybe the NFL figures the stadium atmosphere will be more electric in the Queen City, or maybe they just got off their butts and decided to do the right thing for once.

You won't catch me dead as one of those Who Dey Heads who cry on social media about the "national disrespect" or "dated notions" of the organization. The Bengals earned their cheap reputation for a reason. They absolutely failed Joe Burrow over the past three years. That's not something to hide from, nor has it been above criticism.

But things really do feel like they're changing. A paradigm shift is occurring within the franchise. Yes, Burrow deserves tremendous credit for willing this reality into existence, where the NFL is actively choosing the Bengals to represent the shield in Madrid as a probable heavy favorite.

Cincinnati's vastly improved defensive line, led by Dexter Lawrence, and a secondary that has a true leader at safety in Bryan Cook, should make life challenging for Ravens MVP QB Lamar Jackson. Plus, Baltimore is adjusting to a new coaching staff under new boss Jesse Minter, so Jackson has a whole new system of offense to learn in the midst of still working on a huge contract extension.

Lots of noise and distractions in Baltimore. The luster will wear off the Trey Hendrickson revenge storyline since this will be the second Bengals-Ravens meeting of the season, but still, there should be major division title and AFC playoff seeding implications in this one.