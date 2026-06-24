Prized free agent's mindset shift signals how much Bengals have truly changed

The Cincinnati Bengals spent a lot of money this offseason to rectify their flailing defense, which will hopefully mark a return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2022 season.

One veteran who signed on the dotted line to join the ascending unit is Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. The past first-round pick of the Washington Commanders spent last year in Minnesota, but was released only one season into a three-year, $60 million contract.

Amid the Vikings' uncertainty at quarterback, Allen opted for the Bengals as a landing spot. Not only were they willing buyers, but they offered him a chance to suit up for the postseason for just the third time in his

The two-year, $28 million deal Allen signed is symbolic of Cincinnati's sweeping organizational changes — and their status as an attractive destination in free agency.

Bengals DT Jonathan Allen explains motivations for landing in Cincinnati

Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson wrote a recent piece that focused on the team's reinforcements at defensive tackle, spotlighting Lawrence and Allen in particular.

Allen had the most noteworthy quote that reflects how strong of a pull Cincinnati has for outside free agents these days, despite an organizational history of frugality. The great equalizer is the opportunity to win thanks to the presence of Joe Burrow.

"It's funny. After I left Minnesota...I just sat down and had to really think what I wanted. I'd be lying if I said I didn't want to come up here and put up great numbers. That proves your worth and why they brought you in. But, honestly, I just want to play meaningful football in December, and I want to help the team any way I can. I believe if I do that, the numbers will come. At this point in my career, it's all about winning, man."



For someone who's accustomed to producing at a high clip on the stat sheet, Allen's priorities have clearly shifted entering his ninth season as a pro.

Sure, perhaps Allen could've squeezed more money out of another suitor. Maybe he'd even have a clearer path to more snaps elsewhere. In Cincinnati, he'll vie for playing time with the likes of B.J. Hill, and probably have some of his production eaten up by the massive presence of All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence.

Winning at the highest level comes from a lot of individuals making sacrifices for the greater benefit of the team. That's something Allen is eager to do after years of dysfunction in Washington, and an evidently tumultuous, abbreviated stint with the Vikings.

The fact is that the Bengals were abysmal at defensive tackle for years. All of a sudden, they have an elite anchor in Lawrence, and two underrated starters in Allen and Hill who can keep each other fresh with divvied up snap counts. Anything that rookie Landon Robinson and 2024 second-rounder Kris Jenkins Jr. can contribute to the rotation will give Allen even more rest, too.

Oh, and how about being complemented by a top-flight offense with Burrow at quarterback? That must be a refreshing change of pace for Allen, who saw many QBs come and go with the Commanders before Jayden Daniels' arrival, and watched J.J. McCarthy and others struggle under center in Minnesota.

Will Allen return to his peak production of nine sacks in 2021? Probably not. However, with the Bengals, he can more easily pick his spots, focus on quality over quantity of reps, and still be just as effective as the earlier portion of his football prime.

The rest of the league may not be ready for the impact Allen will have in 2026. He'll be part of a team that has all the elements in place to achieve his objective of meaningful December football.