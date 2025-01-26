Pro Football Hall of Fame shares important update regarding Ja'Marr Chase

Usually, a player has to wait until after their playing days to have a shot at being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but that isn't quite the case for Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Ja'Marr Chase's gear on display in the Hall of Fame after historic season

After leading the league in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns in 2024 and becoming the youngest player in nearly a century to achieve the vaunted Triple Crown in the process, Chase's jersey, gloves and cleats are now officially on display in the Hall of Fame.

👑👑👑 = Ja'Marr Chase



At 24, the @Bengals wide receiver earns the Triple Crown, the youngest to do so since Hall of Famer Don Hutson at 23 in 1936. His jersey, gloves and cleats are now on display at the Hall of Fame. @Real10jay__ | #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/1VHSEmsp7f — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 24, 2025

Having his stuff on display in the Hall is a pretty cool honor for the 24-year old star. His production this past season put him in some rarefied air -- and also set him up for a monster payday.

Chase finished the '24 campaign with 127 receptions, 1,708 receiving yards, 17 touchdowns and an average of over 100 yards per game. It was the best season from a receiver in recent memory -- one worthy of enshrinement.

As a result of his productive play, Chase was also named as a finalist for the Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year award, along with his teammate, Joe Burrow. Other nominees include Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and Ravens running back Derrick Henry. The winner will be announced on Thursday, February 6.

Keeping Chase in Cincinnati long-term should be a top priority for the team over the offseason. They had an opportunity to extend him last offseason and failed to do so. Now, the price tag has gone up. But, he's worth it, and the Bengals need to go ahead and knock that deal out as soon as possible.