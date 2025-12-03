Prominent national media join fans on cloud 9 as Bengals eye AFC North crown

The Cincinnati Bengals were an afterthought at the bottom of the AFC North standings, tied with the Cleveland Browns for last place. However, after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving night, a once-for-gone conclusion is not as far gone as most expected.

What is even more surprising is who is sounding the alarm that the Bengals could be a threat to conquer the North.

Alas, we live in a world where what was once down is now up and what was right is now left. And there may not be a bigger example of that than the national media’s take that the Cincinnati Bengals still have a chance of winning the AFC North title.

Media and Bengals fans meet on Cloud-9 over AFC North hopes

Watching and reading those who cover the NFL for a living this week will surprise most Bengals fans. While we expect diehard fans to be on Cloud Nine — Joe Burrow pun intended — after defeating the Ravens, having national voices say positive things about Cincinnati's ability to reach the top of the North is not something any of us would have predicted.

Saying that the Bengals could win the AFC North is a far cry from what was happening just a few weeks ago. Therefore, it is highly unexpected for Bengals fans to listen to the national media extend the men in stripes that level of confidence. Especially now that Cincinnati is two games behind Baltimore and Pittsburgh.

Joe Burrow is back and #WhoDey is still alive in the wide open AFC North — are they really gonna do this?! pic.twitter.com/VZoldHN1Dc — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) December 1, 2025

And, three factors are encouraging some talking heads’ idea that the Bengals may end up on top of the division when it is all said and done.

The impetus of the national media narrative shift is the return of superstar quarterback Joe Burrow to the lineup after suffering a turf toe injury.

The other two reasons are less about the Bengals and more about the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It was all good just a week ago for the Ravens atop the AFC North

Six weeks into the season, the Ravens were 1-5. Despite such a slow start, to paraphrase Pittsburgh's head coach Mike Tomlin, no one blinked when saying that Baltimore was the best team in the division and that they would eventually claim the division's automatic playoff berth.

That showed the utmost confidence in a team that was already behind the 2-3 Bengals and the 4-1 Steelers in the standings through five games.

Nevertheless, talking heads were sure that the Ravens remained the class of the division. And for five weeks, the Ravens proved those steadfast prognosticators and expert betters correct by winning five consecutive games after their bye week and moving into first place in the division.

However, the teams at the top of the division do not appear ready to take the title of King of the North.

"The Cincinnati Bengals absolutely have an opportunity to get into the playoffs by winning the AFC North."@ChrisCanty99 weighs in on the Bengals and their remaining schedule 👀 pic.twitter.com/5LU3OV9at1 — First Take (@FirstTake) November 25, 2025

The Bengals defeated the Ravens on Thanksgiving night, and the Steelers fell to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Neither Lamar Jackson nor Aaron Rodgers looked impressive in their latest matchups. That, along with Burrow's return, has prompted many to say that the 4-8 Bengals could earn the crown.

In Pittsburgh, their starting quarterback has resorted to calling out his wide receivers while fans want the Steelers to move on from Mike Tomlin, as they often do after a loss.

"Do Mike Tomlin a favor and fire him. He would get a job anywhere else in the league in two seconds."



—Rex Ryan on Mike Tomlin In Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/e3syb3P74e — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 1, 2025

Meanwhile, in Baltimore, the fans have said "nevermore" to several people they feel are letting the team down. Those characters include, but are not limited to, head coach Jim Harbaugh, quarterback Lamar Jackson, and offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

And even while the vibes are low in the Charm and Steel cities, the Ravens are in first place in the division with a 6-6 record. The Steelers have the same record and are a half-game back of Baltimore.

If Bengals make unlikely playoff push, Burrow belongs in MVP race

Please excuse the confusion, but you must understand that Bengals fans may find it disorientating to see so many in the national media express such confidence in the Men and Stripes.

The public conversations we are used to hinge on the admonishment of a cheap front office, a small scouting staff, and a general malaise that hangs over what so many people have often referred to, so unaffectionately, as the ‘Bungles.’

Nevertheless, all it took for the naysayers to change their minds was the return of Joe Burrow, which is strange because ‘Agent-9’ started the season with the Bengals, and those same talking heads were still saying Baltimore was a sure thing. Now with a two-game lead with five to go, all of a sudden, Cincinnati is the team to look out for.

"If the Bengals can beat the Bills I like their schedule the rest of the way..



I could see them running the table and getting in the playoffs" ~ @BruceArians #PMSLive https://t.co/irsAp1iYnR pic.twitter.com/OK2X5tK5Bd — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 2, 2025

Now, if the Bengals can pull off a near miraculous run to the playoffs on the back of Joe Burrow, then he should be considered the MVP of the league despite missing so many games due to his turf toe injury.

After all, when considering which player has the most impact on a winning team, is the metric by which we determine the most valuable player, how could it be anyone else other than Joe Burrow, if the Bengals do indeed become a winning team?

Favorable Bengals coverage could cause paranoia

As Bengals fans, it is normal to look at these positive comments with some skepticism or through whatever the antithesis of rose-colored glasses would be.

It may not be the best sign if the entire national sports media rallied behind the idea that the Bengals will make a run and fight for the AFC North championship. It is akin to when all the experts and prognosticators pick your favorite team to lose, only for the result to be the opposite.

Hopefully, that won't be how this situation plays out for Cincinnati, even though it served the team exceptionally well when everyone predicted the Bengals would lose to the Ravens on Thanksgiving night.

While the crew picks the Ravens to beat the Bengals, @Espngreeny goes against the grain and picks Cincinnati to win 👀 pic.twitter.com/ROylHBxLZ7 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 26, 2025

The Bengals can light up the rest of the proverbial table. After all, that is precisely what happened last season when they ran off five consecutive victories only to have their fate decided by other teams' wins and losses.

If Bengals stumble, watch old national narratives roar back

It is out of the ordinary and seems like a setup for often loud-wrong-voices to turn against what they are currently saying, if given the opportunity.

However, heaven forbid, the Bengals stumble just once on their way to the finish line. If that were to happen, we should not expect the same type of grace that so many in the media are currently showing.

If the Bengals miss the playoffs this season, we should fully expect the same disrespectful, played-out narratives to surround the team that were in place before the season even began.

There is nothing that will bring down the full force of the national sports media upon a sports franchise more than that team, making them wrong in their most staunch positions, which is part of the reason they have turned on Baltimore the way they have.

We should hold on to this, possible, fleeting moment and ride the wave of favorable media coverage as long as we can, while hoping, possibly for the first time, that some of the national coverage and talking points surrounding Cincinnati are correct in their analysis of the Bengals' chances of making a run to the postseason.

And if the Bengals can pull off an upset victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, there will be more and louder voices joining the conversation about the Bengals making the playoffs this season.

