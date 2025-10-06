Raiders' shocking move proves Bengals front office got something right for once

The Cincinnati Bengals are the latest confirmation of that "a broken clock is right twice a day" cliché. Just kidding. That's a tad harsh, yet not too hyperbolic at the same time.

Bengals fans have long questioned many a transaction, inaction, or stubbornness-induced distraction and everything in between from Cincinnati's front office. De facto GM Duke Tobin and the NFL's smallest scouting department don't do themselves any favors. It doesn't help to have the league's least-liquid singular owner either.

So since the deck is stacked against us as a Who Dey Nation, forgive the victory lap over one personnel move — or lack thereof? — that seems to have actually panned out! We could really use a win right now in any form since the Bengals are on a demoralizing three-game losing streak.

Ex-Bengals LB Germaine Pratt released by Raiders after not traveling with team in Week 5

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that former Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt was cut on Monday, a little less than 24 hours after the Las Vegas Raiders got embarrassed 40-6 in Indianapolis.

Thought for sure Pratt would make the trip to link up again with Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. They had such great times for us in Cincinnati.

Pratt was the hero who picked off Derek Carr at the goal line to best the Raiders for a long-elusive Bengals playoff win. That kicked off the run to Super Bowl LVI. Gosh that feels like forever ago. Cincinnati is a million miles away from daring to aspire to a Lombardi Trophy at present.

But Raiders head coach Pete Carroll explained after his team's awful loss to the Colts that Las Vegas "just decided to go with the other guys" instead of Pratt (via Around The Shield on X). Weird vibes all over the place on that, considering Pratt was a starter who racked up 25 total tackles over the prior four games and Carroll confirmed he didn't make the trip for non-injury reasons.

Speaking of weird vibes — and Carroll's explanation on Monday when he simply stated, per team reporter Levi Edwards, "We just thought it was time to go in a different direction." — get a load of this X post from Pratt himself from this morning:

Very doubtful that a reunion with Pratt is in the cards for the Bengals. They spent two draft picks on two off-ball linebackers. Already have Logan Wilson in tow. Signed Oren Burks in free agency. Not much need at the position, except improved play from the gents in uniform!

Mike Hilton rejoined Anarumo in Indy, and he's already seen two games of action. Pratt is a solid depth piece if not somebody with special teams upside to bank on, and he could pretty easily start for several teams out there.

You just have to wonder what the weird vibe was for Pratt not traveling with the Raiders on their latest road trip. Is that a symptom of some larger problem in Vegas? Or is it Pratt having a falling-out with Pete Carroll and the coaching staff on his own accord? Difficult to determine until more information becomes available — if it does.

Anyway, while I'm not loving Cincinnati's rookie draft class so far, from the sounds of it, moving off Pratt this offseason, albeit in signature belated fashion, was a sound move. Now we have to hope the newbie first-years Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter can be long-term answers at the position.

Take a bow though, Duke Tobin. You did something right!

