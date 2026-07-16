Retired Bills WR trash talking Bengals should be careful what he wishes for

A certain retired Buffalo Bills pseudo legend may or may not be having FOMO over missing out on the Josh Allen era. However, that doesn't give bygone wide receiver Stevie Johnson the right, never mind the sound logic, to criticize the Cincinnati Bengals or their white outs.

Is Johnson butthurt by proxy that every time the Bengals square off with the Bills' allegedly good defense, he watches his beloved secondary get shredded by the likes of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins?

Bengals fans will likely get a kick out of Johnson's so-called analysis of the last meeting between two of the AFC's top prospective Super Bowl contenders.

Ex-Bills Pro Bowler Stevie Johnson stretches logic to infinity in laughable Bengals 'analysis'

In a microcosm of what was the Bengals debacle of a 2025 campaign, their Week 14 duel in Buffalo culminated in a 39-34 loss. Burrow threw a pick-six and then another interception on his very next pass attempt. That second INT led to another Bills touchdown.

Neither throw was categorized as a turnover worthy play. In fact, Joe Shiesty only committed two turnover worthy plays last season, yet he threw five interceptions.

So how did Johnson break all this down? By somehow implying that chase and Higgins are inferior to whomever the Bills are trotting onto the field to catch passes from Allen:

Hear me out: 🤖



Bengals WRs = 130+ yards 2 TDs

Bills WRs = 32 yards 1 TD



Bills Beat Bengals 39 - 34



Bengals WRs = 20 Targets

Bills WRs = 5 Targets



CIN WRs got 4x more targets than BUF WRs and STILL TOOK THE L.



Bengals are same as Cowboys WRs…



Bills #3 WR Room in League. pic.twitter.com/mKMfIUAPkS — 𝕊𝕥𝕖𝕧𝕚𝕖 Styles (@StevieJohnson13) July 15, 2026

Me trying to make any sense out of this whatsoever:

Some other notes on that game: Mike Gesicki is a TEINO/TINO (Tight End In Name Only). He had six catches for 86 yards and a score at Buffalo. Tee Higgins was concussed in that game and still had six grabs for 92 yards and two TDs.

Despite Burrow's brutal luck and a rushing attack that was limited to 3.3 yards per carry on 19 attempts, he still completed 25 of 36 passes for 284 yards and four TDs for a 106.5 passer rating.

So whether Johnson is talking about Buffalo's pedestrian receiving corps of last year, or taking into account the more recent arrival of DJ Moore, he couldn't be more wrong.

Now maybe this is just some good-natured trolling. Regardless, I'll spring with any chance I have to spread the gospel of how DJ Moore is the most consistently low-effort, openly loafing, quote unquote star player in the National Football League. Just look at it what proved to be his final play in a Bears uniform:

You can’t blame Caleb Williams for the INT in OT….. the Bears have the absolute perfect play called



The lack of effort by #2 is really telling….you can’t give up on this route like this. #DaBears pic.twitter.com/E584tOmEQR — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) January 19, 2026

This was not an isolated incident. Watch any given all-22 film of Moore from his time in Chicago. His light cardio shtick is all over it.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson is hailed as one of the premier offensive minds going today. Johnson couldn't get Moore out of the Windy City fast enough.

If we’re talking about the Bills as they’re constructed right now, it’s Moore, solid slot guy Khalil Shakir, and a whole lot of not much else at receiver. Chase and Higgins clear anyone on their roster. In fact, Chase is the NFL’s WR1, and Higgins is a legit WR1 on most teams — including the Bills (easily).

So Stevie, put that in your pipe and smoke it. Keon Coleman and Joe Brady aren't coming to save you. Sorry that you never had a winning season in Buffalo as a player. Unlike Allen and his pedestrian pass-catchers, Burrow and the Bengals' dynamic duo have actually been to a Super Bowl.

We'll see you in January in the postseason. Then we'll find out who the better group of wide receivers is.

Can't wait to hear Stevie Johnson's #perspective once that comes to pass...

we can talk about WRs all we want.. The Bills are a running team first. So, if the run game/short game is efficient - idc about amazing 1500 yard wr stats. #perspectives — 𝕊𝕥𝕖𝕧𝕚𝕖 Styles (@StevieJohnson13) July 16, 2026