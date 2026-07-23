Rumors suggest controversial ex-Bengals RB Joe Mixon might be close to retirement

Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon hasn't had the ideal career after leaving the team that drafted him in 2017, and he might be very close to declaring himself done with the NFL.

According to NFL insider and Houston Texans reporter Aaron Wilson, Mixon had told those close to him that his football career is coming to a close. This comes after injuries led to him missing the entire 2025 season. With Mixon turning 30 on July 24, the market for beat-up, aging running backs is quite thin.

Mixon is leaving the NFL with quite the controversial and volatile legacy. While his play on the field was consistent and bludgeoning when observed from an opponent's point of view, some miscues and legal troubles off the field will always hover over him and infect any discussion of his career.

Former Bengals RB Joe Mixon may be close to announcing his retirement

Mixon was selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but the Bengals were rightly held to the fire for that decision. His selection came after he was suspended at Oklahoma for a misdemeanor assault charge in which he punched, breaking bones in her face. Mixon received a one-year deferred sentence and later apologized to Molitor.

Mixon did manage to carve out a productive career with the Bengals due to his combination of power and vision. In seven years with Cincinnati, Mixon managed to climb as high as third on the team's rushing yards list behind James Brooks and Corey Dillon. Mixon is second in rushing touchdowns as a Bengal, trailing Pete Johnson.

After leaving the Bengals, Mixon was named a Pro Bowler after rushing for 11 touchdowns with the Texans in 2024. However, Mixon suffered a leg injury that cost him the entire 2025 season. With the Texans going for broke by trading for David Montgomery, Houston appears to be preparing for a world where Mixon is not on the roster in 2026.

Mixon was one of the more productive running backs in the AFC for a good chunk of time, but his football career is always going to be clouded by his behavior off the field it in both college and the pros. He gave both Cincinnati and Houston some very good seasons, but he left some meat on the bone, and both fanbases will likely remember that when looking back on his career years in the future.