Samaje Perine reveals reason why he wanted to come back to Bengals

After re-signing with the Bengals in free agency this offseason, running back Samaje Perine has the unique distinction of being the first player to have three separate stints in Cincinnati.

Perine previously played with the Bengals in 2019, and then again from 2020 to 2022, and now he's back. So, why did he want to rejoin the team for a third time? As it turns out, there was one major motivating factor: Star quarterback Joe Burrow.

“[Joe] Burrow as a person and as a player is the reason why I came back,” Perine said. “Not just what he did last year. ... I’ve always wanted to come back, I love it here."

Having a star quarterback as good as Burrow is definitely a major plus when it comes to attracting free agents. His presence on the roster is a sales pitch in itself, as we've already seen a couple of times this offseason. Tight end Mike Gesicki was even willing to take less money than he could have gotten elsewhere in order to continue to play with Burrow.

“I definitely knew that I was going to take the ‘Joe Burrow tax,’” Gesicki said, “So, I knew that, and I was like, I’m cool with it. ... I wanted to go to Cincinnati, and I wanted to be in an offense that allowed me to reach my potential, and I think that this place gives me everything I’m looking for.”

After his previous two stints with the organization, Perine is pretty well aware of what his role will be in Cincinnati's offensive attack, and he's ready to embrace it.

“It’s simple,” Perine said, via Sports Illustrated. “That’s really what it comes down to. You have to block and protect (Joe) Burrow. And if he needs you to catch the ball, make sure you can catch the ball and you’ll be all right.”

It's important for a player to know his role, and Perine seems perfectly aware of his. Given his previous experience with the franchise, his return should be smooth.