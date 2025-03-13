Bengals veteran provides hope that Trey Hendrickson could stay in Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bengals star defensive end Trey Hendrickson was granted permission to seek a trade by the organization, but that doesn't mean that he actually wants to leave Cincinnati.

In fact, Hendrickson's preference would be to remain with the Bengals, according to veteran defensive tackle B.J. Hill, who just signed a fresh three-year deal with Cincinnati at the onset of free agency.

“Trey wants to be in Cincinnati,” Hill said, via Sports Illustrated. “I know for a fact he loves Cincinnati. He loves the fans, he loves the community, he loves the team, coaches, everybody. He wants to be here at the end of the day."

These comments from Hill echo exactly what Hendrickson himself said shortly after he was granted permission to flirt with other franchises.

B.J. Hill says Trey Hendrickson still wants to be in Cincinnati despite trade request

"However it shakes out, there's nowhere I'd rather be," Hendrickson said. "... To be a starter in the National Football League and represent a family run organization like this and represent my family, which is on the back of the jersey, has been tremendously special for me."

It's clear that Hendrickson harbors no ill will towards the Bengals as an organization. He's simply seeking long-term security that they might not be willing -- or able -- to offer. If they are ultimately able to come up with a suitable offer, it seems like Hendrickson would gladly accept.

More Cincinnati Bengals news: D.K. Metcalf's massive contract with Steelers gives Tee Higgins new bargaining chip

Since there's no bad blood, there's still a chance that Hendrickson could come back and play in Cincinnati in 2025, and beyond. He has one year remaining on his current contract, so the Bengals don't technically have to trade him, and perhaps the two sides will ultimately be able to come to an agreement.

In the meantime, the Bengals aren't operating like a team that wants to move on from the star defensive end. According to ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano, some potentially interested suitors have been "turned off" by Cincinnati's high asking price, which is reportedly set at a first round pick and more.

So, they're certainly not too eager to move on from Hendrickson just to do so. Perhaps they're even hoping that the steep sticker price scares teams away with the hope of keeping him for themselves.

Given the premium on edge rushers in the NFL today, and the state of Cincinnati's pass rush without Hendrickson, keeping him around certainly seems like it should be a priority for the Bengals' front office.