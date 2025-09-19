The same glaring problem could derail Bengals and Vikings if it isn't solved

Neither the Cincinnati Bengals nor the Minnesota Vikings fared well in pass protection in Week 2, which could rear its ugly head this Sunday when they meet in Minneapolis.

The Bengals won their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-27, but they lost Joe Burrow to an injury that will sideline him for three months.

The Vikings also lost their starting quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, to an injury. That could be a blessing in disguise after his first two starts did not look overly convincing that he is ready to be a starting quarterback in the league. Some have already questioned if McCarthy is a bust.

Another common theme between these offenses that could derail either team in the upcoming backup QB derby: poor play in the trenches.

Bengals' pass protection problems persist

The 33rd team ranks the Bengals’ pass protection 25th in Week 2. The Jaguars recorded three sacks and hit Burrow and new Bengals QB1 Jake Browning a total of nine times.

Despite losing Burrow, the Bengals pulled off the win in Week 2. They did so behind Jake Browning, who led a 92-yard drive that culminated in a game-winning touchdown. Nevertheless, Cincinnati’s pass protection let the team down again, leading to yet another long-term injury for Burrow, the third in his six-year career.

There is much blame going around as to why Burrow has once again suffered a potentially season-ending injury after taking another sack. Having the 25th-ranked team in pass protection should be the primary focus.

To their credit, the offensive line graded better when Browning was in the game.

Bengals OL combined pass blocking grade yesterday



w/ Joe Burrow in the field yesterday: 49.9

w/ Jake Browning on the field: 73.1



In 2023 it was 67.2 with Browning and 54.6 with Burrow.



It's a weird paradox that Burrow is much better, but his play comes with diminished returns,… — Timo Riske (@PFF_Moo) September 15, 2025

It helped that Browning, according to Next Gen Stats, gets rid of the ball faster than any other quarterback thus far this season.

Hopefully, the offensive line can provide better protection so Browning can hold on to the ball a bit longer, thereby reducing his proclivity for throwing interceptions. However, even if he makes a mistake, it is reassuring to know that head coach Zac Taylor has his back.

Vikings’ pass blocking unit is somehow way worse than the Bengals

It may be difficult to believe, but several teams had worse protection than the Bengals on Sunday. One of those teams is their next opponent. The 33rd team ranked the Vikings' pass protection 32nd, better known as dead last, in Week 2.

The Atlanta Falcons got McCarthy for six sacks and an additional 11 QB hits. There's no need to wonder why they rank last.

For the Vikings, things should look a lot different against the Bengals on Sunday. McCarthy played the entire game against the Atlanta Falcons, so we will not know how Minnesota’s offense functions with Carson Wentz running the show until the match kicks off.

Furthermore, starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw is questionable to play after missing the first two weeks. The uncertainty all the way down to the wire on Friday suggests that even if Darrisaw does play, he will not be at full strength.

That is excellent news for a Bengals defense that continues to struggle to rush the passer. That is, everyone else, except Trey Hendrickson, who leads the NFL in pressures through the first two weeks.

The Bengals must find a way to take advantage of a team struggling to protect the passer for several reasons. But the most important one on Sunday is that the Bengals are dealing with injuries in the defensive secondary. The best way to help out the defensive backs is to get to Wentz.

Pass protection edge should go to the Bengals in Week 3

We must hope that the Vikings have a tougher time blocking Hendrickson than the Bengals do trying to limit Javon Hargrave’s impact.

Also, even if a less than 100% Darrisaw plays, the Vikings will be without starting center Ryan Kelly and backup tackle Justin Skule, per the team's latest injury report.

Based on their most recent outings, there is little reason to believe that the Vikings can slow Hendrickson. On the other hand, the Bengals will likely give up pressure. At least Cincinnati has its starting offensive line intact, though, so it shouldn't be quite as bad as what Minnesota could be rolling onto the field — especially without Darrisaw.

Not to wish ill on the opponent, but let's hope that is the case for Al Golden’s sake, because the defense can’t allow Justin Jefferson to develop a connection that threatens the banged-up secondary. We should also expect better pass results from the defensive tackle position.

Ultimately, the key to this game is whether the Bengals or the Vikings protect the passer better. A better way to say it is that whichever team is the least bad at protecting their backup quarterback should have a distinct advantage. Hopefully, that team will be the Bengals.

