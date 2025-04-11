Shedeur Sanders' trainer compares star college QB to Joe Burrow

With the 2025 NFL Draft rapidly approaching, one thing is for certain: The Cincinnati Bengals won't be looking to use one of their top selections to draft a quarterback. The Bengals got their guy in Joe Burrow, who they selected with the top overall pick in the 2020 draft, and as long as Burrow is behind center in Cincy, the Bengals won't be in the market for a starting QB.

But, plenty of other teams are, and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one of the top prospects at the position in the '25 class. Sanders is expected to be one of the first QBs taken off the board, and there's a chance that he could even end up in the division if the Cleveland Browns opt to select him with the second overall selection.

Obviously it remains to be seen what Sanders will look like in the pros, but his trainer, Darrell Colbert, has an interesting comparison for the college star: Burrow.

Shedeur Sanders' trainer sees some serious similarities between his guy and Joe Burrow

At surface level, it feels like a somewhat odd comparison, but Colbert broke down the similarities he sees between the two players, including sneaky athleticism and a calm demeanor. Also, Colbert pointed how both players are able to be super productive, despite getting sacked a lot.

"I think [Joe Burrow] is a great fit," Colbert said during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show while looking for a comparison for Sanders. "Joe Burrow is always confident, always calm, Shedeur is always this. He's one of the guys who's literally always that. He never gets too high, never gets too low.

"Joe does a great job of being accurate and understanding the system," Colbert added. "And then I think where the comparison really works, is the year that Joe and them went to the Super Bowl, he was sacked a lot. He was the most-sacked quarterback in the NFL and was still productive. That's who Shedeur was last year, being sacked over 50-something times and still being productive, still at the top of all the quarterback statistics. So how accurate Joe is, same thing with Shedeur. Very sneaky athletic, same thing with Shedeur."

You can see Colbert's comments on the similarities between Burrow and Sanders below (they begin at the 3:55 mark of the provided clip):

The trainer for Shedeur Sanders had an eyebrow-raising comp when we asked for whom the Colorado QB reminds him:#NFL #NFLDraft @TomPelissero pic.twitter.com/rS2SdyIa1V — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 10, 2025

Again, this is an interesting comparison, but not completely off base. There seems to be more questions about Sanders coming out of college than there were about Burrow, but Sanders certainly has some serious upside and an extremely high ceiling.

Will he ever be as good as Burrow? That remains to be seen, but you can't blame his trainer for throwing the comparison out there after all the success that Burrow has had over his first five seasons in the league. If he's trying to hype up his guy, comparing him to arguably the best quarterback in the league is a good place to start.