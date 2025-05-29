Shemar Stewart holdout gets even worse for Bengals as Ravens star laugh at them

The Cincinnati Bengals fanbase already had some trepidation when their franchise selected a player as technically raw as Texas A&M pass rusher Shemar Stewart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and he hasn't exactly done much to endear himself to his new fanbase.

Stewart has not suited up for one second in a Bengals uniform to this point, choosing to put himself in proverbial cryostasis until he signs his rookie contract. Stewart's holdout, which is over guarantees made in his initial contract, has now become a joke in the eyes of the hated rival Baltimore Ravens.

Baltimore's first-round pick, much ballyhooed Georgia safety Malaki Starks, signed his rookie contract on Thursday afternoon. Unlike Stewart, Starks has been practicing with the team before agreeing to terms on his rookie contract.

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who is never the type of player who will let slanderous thoughts against rival teams go unheard, took note of the fact that Baltimore's rookie, who was much more productive than Stewart was in college, is still practicing with his team. Humphrey tried to backtrack later, claiming he was taking shots at agents instead of Stewart specifically, but this is yet another lick the Bengals have to take.

Marlon Humphrey mocks Bengals for Shemar Stewart contract drama

Stewart was drafted amid a ceaseless deluge of trade rumors centered around All-Pro sack artist Trey Hendrickson and the retirement of longtime defensive lineman Sam Hubbard. Stewart, widely viewed as a developmental risk who will need to take some steps forward, may get some immediate playing time.

A player who only recorded 4.5 sacks in three years of college (1.5 of which came against Bowling Green and Sam Houston State) needs as many reps of practice as possible if he is going to turn his fortunes around in the NFL. Instead, Stewart has been voluntarily put on ice for the immediate future.

While the Bengals try to figure out how to trade the one above-average defensive starter that is returning from one of the league's worst collective units last year, the Steelers are preparing for a title run with Aaron Rodgers while the Ravens lock and load for another sterling Lamar Jackson season.

While Stewart will eventually sign some sort of contract and suit up for the Bengals, the optics of what is transpiring are about as embarrassing as possible for Cincinnati. Even the simple act of bringing in a new draft pick and hyping up his OTA flashes has been ripped away from this fan base.