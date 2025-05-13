Everything Trey Hendrickson just said was a direct warning shot to the Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have not extended pass rusher Trey Hendrickson or given him the resolution of a trade, which is making what has become a toxic situation downright venomous. Hendrickson spared no expense to call out the Cincinnati front office in a minicamp interview.

Hendrickson said that he would refuse to play under his current contract with the Bengals, adding that things have become "personal" between him and the organization. While he did cite the Browns' recent Myles Garrett dance as a reason that tensions could improve, it doesn't seem like he is ready to extend an olive branch.

Hendrickson, who pulled up to minicamp in a polo shirt and slacks, claims that he was upset by head coach Zac Taylor texting him a month ago and informing him that he would be fined if he didn't show up to workouts. This fed into Hendrickson's assertion that the Bengals have not communicated well with him and his camp.

Hendrickson's ask for more money coming off a league-leading 17.5 sack season, he claims, is aided by the notion that he would have assuredly been asked to take a pay cut if he performed poorly.

“If I sat here with four sacks, they’d want a pay cut and some money back," Hendrickson said. "I’m not going to apologize for the rates being paid to defensive ends in the National Football League." This situation has just gone from bad to worse.

Trey Hendrickson torches Bengals in interview with as trade rumors keep swirling

Hendrickson's assertion that the notoriously miserly Bengals will try to get some money back from him if he struggled isn't completely unfair, as they forced safety Geno Stone to take a pay cut one year after signing him in free agency. Hendrickson knows he has a market outside of Cincinnati.

Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins earned new contracts, which leaves the Bengals in a very financially inflexible position. Even though paying Hendrickson is tough, the fact that they are unwilling to get some assets for him in a trade has every party in this scenario up in arms.

To make matters worse, first-round NFL Draft pick Shemar Stewart (who was seemingly drafted to replace Hendrickson) is refusing to participate in minicamp drills unless he gets his own contract. The Bengals' talent for making easy scenarios as hard as pulling teeth is showing up once again.

Unless something changes dramatically from Cincinnati's front office, who has shown no indication to meet their All-Pro pass rusher halfway, it seems like Hendrickson is going to continue making a stink until the team finally caves in and decides to make a trade.