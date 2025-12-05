So you're telling me there's a chance? How Joe Burrow can drag Bengals to playoffs

Improbable isn’t impossible, and if the Cincinnati Bengals are going to claw their way from 12th in the AFC into the postseason picture, the roadmap is clear: Joe Burrow has to take over.

At 4–8 and holding just a 3% chance to reach the playoffs heading into Week 14, Cincinnati is operating in must-win territory. A victory over Josh Allen and the Bills this week could nudge that number toward 10%, but if the Bengals are going to finish the job, it will come from Burrow and the firepower around him playing to their ceiling, and beyond it.

The conversation starts with Burrow himself.

Joe Burrow can show just how much of an overcoming, competitive force of nature he is with miraculous Bengals playoff berth

He has already endured the type of injury history that sparks comparisons to Andrew Luck -- elite when available, frustratingly absent too often. After the torn ACL, the calf issues, and now missing stretches again in 2025, the narrative has begun to shift: can he carry the roster week to week the way he used to? The Bengals believe the answer remains yes. Because when Burrow is healthy, few quarterbacks are as accurate, as poised, or as dangerous in high-leverage moments.

His ability within the ears and willingness to attack tight windows make him the force multiplier Cincinnati desperately needs down the stretch.

And if this is going to become a late-season surge, it will be fueled by the chemistry between Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase -- a connection that still ranks among the most lethal in football.

Chase remains a matchup nightmare: elite burst, nuanced route-running, and the strength to win through contact. When Burrow and Chase are clicking, Cincinnati doesn’t need perfection elsewhere; they simply outscore teams.

The wild card in this whole thing, however, is Tee Higgins’ health. If he returns (practiced on Wednesday) the Bengals regain their three-level stress package -- Higgins on the boundary with size, Chase with explosive YAC and vertical ability, and tight ends benefiting from the attention those two command.

Suddenly, defensive coordinators can’t tilt coverage one direction without paying for it somewhere else.

And then there’s Chase Brown, a versatile spark plug in the backfield. His acceleration, contact balance, and ability to contribute as both a runner and receiver give the offense layers it lacked earlier in the season. And if the Bengals want to turn games into track meets, Brown becomes essential -- a tempo-setter who can push explosive play rates into the higher percentages.

In all, Cincinnati isn’t going to win their final games 17–14. Their path is to overwhelm opponents, starting with a heavyweight duel against Buffalo. And if the Bengals do somehow piece together an improbable push to January, it will be because their stars -- starting with No. 9 under center -- who lit the fuse and never looked back.

