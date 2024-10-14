Joe Burrow hits several milestones in Bengals' Week 6 win over Giants
Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow hit several milestone in Cincinnati's 17-7 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.
Burrow gets his first win against an NFC East opponent
Burrow hit the first milestone by simply playing in the game, as it was the first time he ever played in a game against the Giants in his career. The last time the two teams played -- back in 2020 -- Burrow was a rookie and he was sidelined for the game with a knee injury. By playing against the Giants, Burrow has now played against every single team in the league (other than the Bengals, of course). There's milestone number two.
Milestone number three hinged on the outcome of the contest. With the victory, Burrow recorded the first win over a team from the NFC East in his career. He previously had a record of 0-3-1 against the division. Now, that record stands at 1-3-1. The Bengals have two more games against NFC East teams this season, as they're set to host the Philadelphia Eagles later this month. They'll also travel to Dallas in December.
Burrow also recorded a milestone during the action, as he stunned New York's defense with the longest rushing touchdown of his entire career. Burrow broke off a 47-yard TD jaunt early in the first quarter. Prior to that, his longest run ever was 23 yards. So, for those keeping count, that's four separate personal milestones that Burrow accomplished in the game against the Giants.
Statistically, it was a relatively underwhelming performance from Burrow, at least when it comes to passing production. He completed 19 of his 28 passes for 208 yards, but he didn't toss a single touchdown. It was Burrow's second game this season without a touchdown pass, as he also failed to record one in Week 1 against New England.
Ultimately though, the only number that matters is the final score, and the Bengals ended up on the right side of the scoreboard in this one. They still have a long way to go to climb out of the 1-4 hole they dug for themselves, but the victory over the Giants was a step in the right direction.