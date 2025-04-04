Starting OL could land in Bengals' lap after latest comments

This offseason has primarily been about the star names. So far, the Cincinnati Bengals have been able to get deals done with the likes of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

But, Trey Hendrickson's situation remains fluid and could eventually see him traded.

The focus on bigger, more expensive names, has led to Cincinnati being unable to successfully plug other holes within the roster. Most notably, the Bengals still need to give Joe Burrow some help up front. Ideally, they'd end up with at least one more starting-caliber guard to give Cordell Volson and Cody Ford a run for their money.

Fortunately, there are still some options available, and one of them looks very interested.

In a recent TikTok video, The Sitdown's Malik Wright noted the Bengals' needs across the offensive line and one free agent guard caught wind of it.

Veteran guard Dalton Risner posted multiple comments on the video and there was no hiding his desire to play for Cincinnati.

"Would LOVE to be a Bengal," Risner commented.

Dalton Risner is basically begging for the Bengals to sign him

Considering Risner played 537 snaps for the Minnesota Vikings last year and ended the season having given up zero sacks and tallied an equal amount of penalties (yes, zero) the Bengals should have already been on the phone with him.

By contrast, Volson played 984 snaps at left guard and finished giving up six sacks in 2024. He was also penalized eight times.

Meanwhile, Ford played multiple positions across the line last season. It didn't matter, as he gave up five sacks himself while finishing with three penalties.

The moral of the story, here, goes both with and beyond the numbers. Sure, the numbers tell a story. But, in this case, they tell the true story. Sometimes, it's tough to gather conclusions with offensive linemen based on numbers alone.

However, Risner is in a different world when it comes to pass blocking. He is by far and away better than both Ford and Volson. It isn't close.

And, in line with keeping quarterback Joe Burrow happy by securing his top two targets in the passing game, the Bengals also need to do whatever it takes to improve his security in the pocket. Risner wouldn't cost a whole lot at this point in the free agency process, and considering he's begging the team to sign him, what's the holdup?

Cincinnati should get this deal done as soon as possible. There are no excuses, now. Risner knows the Bengals' financial situation. He's no stranger to what's going on around the league. And yet, he still wants to be in Cincinnati.