Steelers writer calls out the obvious truth about Joe Burrow trade rumors

Cincinnati Bengals fans probably aren't loving the "controversy" surrounding Joe Burrow and the comments he made during his press conference on Wednesday. Burrow was discussing his mindset after suffering another big injury and said that he's trying to prioritize having fun.

Joe Burrow today on his new mindset following the third serious injury of his career. Prioritizing having fun, despite the challenges of 2025.



"If I want to keep doing this, I have to have fun doing this. I have been through a lot. If it's not fun, then what am I doing it for?… pic.twitter.com/nc5mTxno7K — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) December 10, 2025

These comments have since made their rounds and, as you might have predicted, people are assuming the worse here. Dan Orlovsky of ESPN took the comments and ran with them, immediately linking Burrow to three possible teams that he thinks should be on the phone with the Bengals brass ASAP.

One of those teams Orlovsky listed was the Steelers, which would be downright lunacy if a trade happened between these two, especially for a player with Burrow's talent. That didn't stop Orlovsky from throwing it out there though.

Fortunately, Steelers fans know this isn't going to happen. Tommy Jaggi of Still Curtain was the voice of reason on this topic in Pittsburgh, noting that even if the Bengals were to explore trading their franchise quarterback, the Steelers are probably the last team they'd talk to about it.

"Following the 2026 season, Burrow will have no guaranteed salary left on his deal. If he insists that he won't suit up for the Bengals and threaten retirement, that could be enough for Cincinnati to move him.



This isn't happening though. And even if the Bengals caved and agreed to listen to offers, they wouldn't answer the phone if it were the Pittsburgh Steelers calling."

Exactly. Why would the Bengals trade their star quarterback to a team in their own division? That'd mean they'd have to face Burrow at least twice a year and potentially three times a year if the Bengals and Steelers matched up in the playoffs.

Steelers writer shuts down Joe Burrow trade talk

Jaggi even described the Bengals as "a dumpster-fire organization" but even he gave them credit here. He made valid points too, including the financial impact and Burrow's talent-level. This team never reaches Super Bowl LVI without Burrow and while that had to be painful for a Steelers fan to admit, he's right on the money there.

The Bengals are fortunate to have Burrow as their quarterback and trading him, even for all of the draft picks in the world, wouldn't make much sense for them. Every team is trying like heck to find its franchise quarterback and the Bengals have theirs. They can't screw that up.

