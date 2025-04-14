Surprising Saints injury could be beneficial for Bengals in 2025 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints were prepared to enter the 2025 NFL season with Derek Carr as their starting quarterback. However, just a couple of weeks before the annual NFL draft it was reported that Carr's status for the '25 season is in jeopardy due to a shoulder injury.

Though the Saints do have other quarterbacks on the roster, including Spencer Rattler, who the team selected in the fifth round of the draft last year, Carr's injury could cause them to look to add a quarterback in the first round of the upcoming draft -- something they probably wouldn't have done if Carr were healthy.

Derek Carr's injury could cause the Saints to select a quarterback with the No. 9 overall pick

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been frequently mentioned as a potential target for the Saints following the Carr news, and drafting him could potentially make sense for both sides. He has some high upside, and he could potentially be Carr's long-term replacement in New Orleans if he lives up to his potential. (For what it's worth, Sanders' trainer recently compared the star college QB to Joe Burrow because of his calm demeanor and skeaky athleticism).

So, how does this impact the Cincinnati Bengals? Well, the answer is pretty straightforward. The Saints possess the No. 9 overall pick in the '25 draft, which is ahead of the Bengals, who have the 17th selection. If the Saints select a quarterback, that's one more top prospect at another position who could potentially be available for Cincinnati at no. 17.

The one position that the Bengals definitely don't need to address early in the draft is QB, so technically, the more teams that picks QBs early in the draft, the better for the Bengals.

With the Saints specifically, their potential first round needs other than quarterback include the offensive line and secondary play -- both areas that the Bengals also need to address in the draft. If the Saints select a QB and forego those positions early in the draft, that's an additional prospect at a major area of need who could potentially fall to Cincinnati.

Now, there's no guarantee that the Saints will select Sanders -- or another other quarterback -- in the first round. They could instead opt to roll with Rattler, try to add a veteran via free agency or select a QB in a later round. All of those options are on the table. But, the possibility of them dedicating their top pick to a position that Cincinnati doesn't need is good news for the Bengals.