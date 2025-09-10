We are heading into Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season. However, teams are still making moves like Jagger. Speaking of the Jags, the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in their home opener at Paycor Stadium.

But ahead of the big-cat showdown, Jacksonville is one of those teams that is making moves.

On Monday, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars were trading running back Tank Bigsby to the Philadelphia Eagles for two Day 3 draft picks.

Trade: Jaguars are sending RB Tank Bigsby to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for 2026 fifth- and sixth-round picks, per sources. pic.twitter.com/yKn7CIf27j — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2025

In their season opener against the Carolina Panthers, Bigsby carried the ball five times for 12 yards. He also had a kickoff return for 20 yards.

Bigsby was the number two running back behind Travis Etienne Jr. Now, Bigsby is expected to be Saquon Barkley's backup in Philly. The expectation is that he will also return kickoffs.

The Philadelphia Eagles have made several moves recently. Two of those include trades with the Jaguars. One trade featured former Bengals offensive lineman Fred Johnson.

Eagles trades since August 17:



🏈Eagles acquire WR John Metchie III and a 6th from Texans for TE Harrison Bryant and a 5th.



🏈Eagles acquire QB Sam Howell and a 6th from Vikings for a 5th and 7th



🏈Eagles acquire OT Fred Johnson from Jaguars for a 7th.



🏈Eagles trade OT… https://t.co/7FDsHedX9Y — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2025

Bengals face challenge in new-look Jags backfield

Bhayshul Tuten will take over the backup role vacated by Bigsby's departure. He had three carries for 11 yards on Sunday. Tuten also had the other kickoff return for Jacksonville, but with less success, as his only return went for 12 yards.

Although he had fumbling issues in college, Tuten was an explosive playmaker at Virginia Tech who averaged 6.3 yards per carry in 2024 en route to 15 rushing TDs. His 40-yard dash of 4.32 seconds at the Combine included a blazing 1.49 10-second split. That's moving. Neither Etienne nor Bigsby have that kind of juice. Mind-bending acceleration. However you want to phrase it.

Jacksonville’s trade of Bigsby should not take away the spotlight from Etienne, who is their bell cow. He shredded Carolina's defense with 16 carries for 143 yards, for an average of 8.9 yards per carry. He also had a long of 71 yards.

In order to keep Etienne fresh, though, don't be surprised if Bigsby's departure triggers a larger role for Tuten, especially given Etienne's injury history. After all, Jags coach Liam Coen got a heck of a lot out of then-rookie Bucky Irving as an RB2 in Tampa last season.

The Bengals must have a game plan in place for the differing skill sets and speeds of Etienne and Tuten so they can back up their 2.0 yards per carry performance they had against a formidable Cleveland Browns rushing attack. Cincinnati's ability to prevent explosive plays on the ground will be critical to its success against the Jaguars.

Etienne’s big performance speaks to what Jacksonville’s offensive unit could be. Therefore, even though the Bengals will be theoretically facing the Jags' No. 3 tailback when Etienne is off the field, they should not take it for granted.

Trading a player like Bigsby after a Week 1 win, when he had 766 yards in 2024 on 4.6 yards per tote, isn't nothing — and could mean Tuten is a secret weapon waiting in the wings.

