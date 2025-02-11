Tee Higgins makes vague comment about his future ahead of free agency

We've heard a whole lot of people talk about Tee Higgins recently. Guys like Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow have publicly campaigned the Bengals organization to keep Higgins in Cincinnati, while former Bengals greats like A.J. Green and Chad Johnson have publicly offered advice to the star receiver.

Green told Higgins that he shouldn't be too eager to walk away from a great quarterback like Joe Burrow, while Johnson advised him not to take a hometown discount to stay in Cincinnati.

Tee Higgins provides little insight into his upcoming free agency

But, while we've heard from others, we haven't heard too much from Higgins himself with free agency rapidly approaching. That remains the case, although he did speak briefly with WLWT about the future and the public support of his teammates.

"They're my brothers. I appreciate them, you know, trying to make this thing work out," Higgins said. "And, you know, I mean, I never know what the future holds. So let's see."

Those comments were very vague, and don't provide any real insight into Higgins' thought process heading into an extremely important offseason. Although, he likely doesn't even know what the future holds himself. Will the Bengals be willing to open up the bank to keep him in town? What other teams will be interested in his services? These are questions he likely doesn't have the answer to yet.

Higgins also shared another vague message -- seemingly about his future -- on social media.

For what it's worth, a recent report from NFL insider James Palmer suggests that there's a growing buzz that Higgins could stay in Cincinnati.

“Right now the buzz is there’s a greater chance of him returning to Cincinnati than going elsewhere, that really is the talk here in New Orleans,”Palmer said on Bleacher Report's NFL Insider Notebook. “That there’s a greater chance of him coming back to Cincinnati than him hitting the open market.”

This is obviously good news for Bengals fans, but a whole lot could happen between now and the start of free agency, so it's definitely too early to celebrate. We'll continue to monitor Higgins' situation and provide you with any updates.