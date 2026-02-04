Tee Higgins' Pro Bowl dance inspires ultimate Bengals trade fantasy

The Cincinnati Bengals cannot leave any stone unturned in their quest to vastly upgrade their defense this offseason.

Tuesday eve's Pro Bowl Games were a reminder of that reality. AsJoe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins all balled out on the prime-time stage to add welcome jolts of electricity to an otherwise witless/wattless event, that's all I could think about.

That is, the Bengals have three of the best pure offensive players on the planet. And they've been let down time and again. It's as if the front office uses their immense talents as a burdensome crutch to explain away their own failings to build out the other side of the ball.

Anyway, one of Higgins' touchdown celebrations was an homage to a certain superstar Cincinnati should do whatever it takes to trade for if the chance arose.

Bengals WR Tee Higgins pays tribute to Clemson teammate with Sexy Dexy dance, and it got me thinking...

Tee Higgins had some overlap at Clemson with New York Giants nose tackle Dexter Lawrence. I was today years old when I learned that Lawrence has a "Sexy Dexy" celebratory dance that he does, which has evidently caught on across multiple sports.

Rather than doing his own version of the Ja'Marr Chase/Justin Jefferson Griddy, Higgins went anti-LSU and rocked with different Tigers stripes to rep the Bengals. And the Giants. Who now employ a longtime Cincinnati adversary in John Harbaugh as their new head coach.

Tee Higgins with the Sexy Dexy dance at the Pro Bowl 🕺😂



CC: @agentdexy97 pic.twitter.com/luvgtCBeYh — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) February 4, 2026

Lawrence is one of the freakiest athletes to ever walk the Earth. He tips the scales at 340 pounds, but moves like an NFL player who's approximately 80 pounds lighter than that. Two seasons ago, he registered nine sacks in 12 games.

Nose tackles aren't supposed to have those kind of quicks and bottom-line pass rush production. Thus, I doubt Harbaugh and the G-Men will be too keen to trade him.

But like...say the Bengals tag and trade Trey Hendrickson for a third-round pick. What if they packaged two third-rounders, plus a 2027 first- or second-rounder for Lawrence? Would the Giants say no?

There are several strong nose tackle prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. Caleb Banks (Florida), Kayden McDonald (Ohio State) and Lee Hunter (Texas Tech) are among them. The Giants are so stacked in the trenches already with Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, and Kayvon Thibodeaux that they could afford to break in a prized first-year stud on the interior.

For those who want to dream big with me, Lawrence's contract only runs through 2027 and features zero guaranteed dollars the rest of the way. Right in Cincinnati's wheelhouse!

Wishful thinking for sure. This article is a full-blown pipe dream. Thought it was a unique angle to take on a transient moment of Bengals joy, though. Higgins probably wasn't in recruitment mode when he pranced around the end zone in San Francisco. But my goodness, what a boon Lawrence would be to the Bengals' defensive front. Right!?

Just putting this out into the universe. On the off chance Cincinnati's brain trust wants to get truly serious about winning a Super Bowl, a blockbuster trade offer for Lawrence that the Giants couldn't refuse would be a phenomenal place to start.