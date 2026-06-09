The Bengals actually did it: Pigs are flying and the sky is magenta

There will be spontaneous CAPS LOCKS, fits of typographical jubilation, and sporadic bouts of bewilderment and wonderment over what the Cincinnati Bengals have just done.

For as long as yours truly has written for Stripe Hype, the advocacy for the Bengals to go all-in for a Super Bowl has been unwavering. Only a sicko could write a 3,000-word mock offseason, which to be fair, manifested the signings of Boye Mafe and Bryan Cook in free agency.

You know what else ya boiii manifested, in addition to the Dexter Lawrence trade to some degree or another? A major move involving none other than Joseph Lee Burrow, bay-beeee!!

Bengals restructure Joe Burrow's contract: WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

ESPN's Adam Schefter X posted/tweeted the news on X/Twitter that the Bengals — that's freaking right, THE CINCINNATI BENGALS! — have freed up $10 million in cap space by restructuring Joe Burrow's contract:

"Bengals restructured the contract of QB Joe Burrow, per @RapSheet and me, creating $10 million in cap room. This move allows Cincy to operate without putting itself in a tough spot cap wise. This is due in part to the cash needed for the Dexter Lawrence trade."

This news is so exciting I'm correcting typos every other word just to rattle it off. Restraining myself to shout it from the rooftop bars of the greater New York City area. What a great excursion idea after this!

Burrow's contract getting restructured feels like a Super Bowl win in and of itself. OK that's a bit hyperbolic, but still, it really shows the Bengals' upper management has indeed changed their stripes.

OK so obviously some of the restructure has to do with the ability to pay Lawrence. Props to the Bengals for stretching their money.

If they'd structured Boye Mafe's contract like normal people, they wouldn't be in this position, and the extra dough from Burrow's restructure could've been used for something else this year. Another thing: By OverTheCap.com's prior calculations I wrote about in March and various other times, Burrow's restructure could've freed up as much as $19 million in 2026 cap room.

But I digress. We have to commend the Bengals where they've fallen short and miserably failed in the past.

All of a sudden, our dreams of an upgrade at linebacker are alive and well! Could we see a trade for Miami Dolphins first-team All-Pro Jordyn Brooks, considering how eager they are to tear their roster down to the studs? Or could Bobby Wagner be had on the open market at a one-year premium?

Burrow has publicly said he's willing to restructure all along. This is the first time the organization has ever made a move like this. It sets a good precedent that could lead to Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, or other Bengals stars doing so down the road to truly maximize the ability to win a Super Bowl every single season.

This is what a good football operation looks like. Making no-brainer moves to improve immediately without sabotaging the future. The vibes could not be higher in the Queen City, y'all. WHO DEY!!!!