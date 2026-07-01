The dynamic wild card who will make or break Bengals' new-look defense

The Cincinnati Bengals invested in loads of upgrades to their defense this offseason, but one lesser-known commodity will determine just how high the ceiling is for this new-look unit.

Box score scouting warriors who insist Dexter Lawrence wasn't a phenomenal acquisition can take a seat. Lawrence is still an elite, dominant nose tackle. Jonathan Allen is joining B.J. Hill as part of an excellent duo at the 3-technqiue.

But between Myles Murphy, Shemar Stewart, and Cashius Howell, Cincinnati has a trio of defensive ends who are a little dubious. The team is counting on its highest-priced free agent to deliver the goods.

Will Bengals DE Boye Mafe live up to his massive free-agent contract?

Fresh off a Super Bowl win with the Seattle Seahawks, Boye Mafe is the type of risk-reward roll of the dice the Bengals are hoping will yield their next Trey Hendrickson.

Unlike Hendrickson years ago, Mafe does come to Cincinnati with some serious productivity under his belt in addition to a Lombardi Trophy. Although he was relegated to rotational duty last season, the 27-year-old vet did have nine sacks in 2023 as an NFL sophomore.

It's not like Mafe is washed up now. If anything, he'll be even fresher due to his diminished role on Seattle's loaded defense last year.

But let's not get it twisted. Investing three years and $60 million in a player who saw his role steadily decrease over the last two seasons is a gamble. And I say that as someone who thoroughly digs Mafe and wanted the Bengals to draft him back in 2022.

As uncertain as the linebacker position is with Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr. starting, the defensive end spot is a low-key concern. Mafe must be a high-level starter to justify that contract and to ensure that the position isn't a weakness as it's often been amid the defense's struggles dating back to 2023.

The presence of such a formidable tackle trio in Lawrence, Allen, and Hill will only elevate the edges. It also helps that the Bengals should be putting opponents in obvious passing situations, since Joe Burrow and the offense figure to be lighting up the scoreboard at will.

If Mafe can bring any of that Seattle magic to Cincinnati, and just use his elite, raw athleticism to get quick wins and be a disruptive force, he should be worth the steep price the Bengals paid for him.