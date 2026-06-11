The most important Bengals OTA subplot might not be the obvious one

The Cincinnati Bengals have made some seriously positive headlines during the last phase of OTAs. Between Joe Burrow's restructured contract and getting their entire rookie class under contract after agreeing to terms with Cashius Howell, the Bengals are rolling.

But while the management upstairs should be commended, especially if they find a way to extend DJ Turner, there's another lingering issue that must be addressed by the coaching staff.

That's right. For once, it feels like Zac Taylor and his assistants aren't working with one arm tied behind their backs. They have an easy call to make. Unfortunately, they've refused to make it to date — at least on public record.

Bengals must provide clarity on Dax Hill's role ASAP

It's been over a month since Dax HIll spoke out about how much he wanted to play boundary cornerback, as opposed to moving back inside to the slot, where he began last season.

“I want to be outside.” Dax Hill would like to stay as an outside corner in Bengals secondary pic.twitter.com/SzX4d9C6sK — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) May 5, 2026

Hill joked that it was good for his mental health to stay on the outside opposite Turner. That'd make a lot of sense, because that is easily where Hill has played his best ball in the NFL.

After failing to succeed Jessie Bates as the long-term free safety and not playing to his potential as a slot corner last year, Hill has confirmed he can be a top-flight cover man when flexed out to the perimeter.

Bengals moved Dax Hill to Outside CB in Week 11.



From that point on:

- Allowed just 15 Rec on 30 targets (50% Rec % Ranked 9th/61st)

- Allowed just 22.6 Yards Per Game

- 6 PBUs to 0 TDs Allowed

- PFFs 10th Rated CB

- Just 2 Missed Tackles (6.3% Ranked 11th/61 CBs) — Marcus Whitman (@TFG_Football) March 2, 2026

Turner and Hill share the same agent, and the former is bound to set the price point and tone for how much room the Bengals have for the latter. Although Hill is playing on his fifth-year option, Cincinnati shouldn't let such a stellar CB2 out the door.

That is, unless the plan is to deploy a totally unknown commodity in rookie third-round pick Tacario Davis as the starter to push Hill back to the nickel. It's very much in play if defensive coordinator Al Golden's philosophy is to put the very best players on the field at once. Granted, Davis has to hold up his end of the bargain and show a lot during training camp to merit such an approach.

See how wildly swinging I am with my speculation? That's because it's so illogical to not start Hill at his best position in the first place.

Between Jalen Davis, Ja'Sir Taylor, and even Kyle Dugger, surely the Bengals have enough guys to toss into the slot cornerback role. Shoot, even Davis could get it done as a "big nickel" in certain subpackages.

I just don't get why we haven't gotten any update or clarity on Hill's positional status. No time like the present to get that sorted and fully confirmed, lest we send Dax on another side quest and fail to realize this defense's ceiling.