Fans don't have much to complain about as far as the Cincinnati Bengals' 2026 schedule is concerned. At least in terms of on-paper opponents, as long as the defense is somewhat improved and Joe Burrow stays healthy, this should be a 10-win team at least.

But the NFL can be tricky. You never know how things will play out. Unforeseen adversity will hit in Cincinnati one way or another.

There's a low-key factor that could throw a wrench into the Bengals' overall season, though. It could have an impact on that critical football intangible of "momentum."

Bengals 2026 schedule features little travel mileage, yet no back-to-back home games until Week 18

Despite having to fly to Madrid to face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9, the Bengals will rank in the bottom 10 in the NFL in total miles traveled this season.

While it's a nice break to have a road game on a neutral field, albeit at a venue across the Atlantic Ocean, the biggest challenge on Cincinnati's slate is the fact that there are no back-to-back home games till the last two weeks.

Four of the Bengals' first six games are on the road, and while the Madrid trip does prevent a potential two-game homestand, Cincinnati is the designated road team for that international matchup. It's puzzling how the schedule-makers couldn't work out a better situation for the Bengals.

Not that it's bound to matter that much. I believe an offense that returns all 11 starters and a defense now headlined by Dexter Lawrence, is destined to win 13 games and reign supreme in the AFC North. That said, it's a fine line between the teams at the top who'll be vying for the No. 1 seed, so every little twist in the schedule matters.

At least if Cincinnati meets expectations, Weeks 17 and 18 against the Ravens and Browns respectively could not only decide the division, but give the Bengals home-field advantage for what are, in effect, two playoff games.

A tough post-Madrid stretch has the Bengals returning home for Sunday Night Football against the Aaron Rodgers-led Steelers, followed by a road Monday-nighter at Washington. Then, a return home to face the Saints on shorter rest, and three of the next four away at Cleveland, Carolina, and Indy.

It's more about logistical and player-rhythm obstacles than anything about how formidable those foes are. Nevertheless, fans shouldn't sleep on how this setup could take its toll on Cincinnati over the course of a 17-game season.