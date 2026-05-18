Cincinnati Bengals 2026 game-by-game and final record predictions

The Cincinnati Bengals' 2026 schedule is widely viewed as one of the most favorable slates in the NFL. That's a great break for a franchise that desperately needs to return to the playoffs after squandering three full years of Joe Burrow's prime.

For once, the front office acted like there was a sense of urgency this offseason to build a viable roster around Burrow. The defense has seen heavy upgrades, and as long as Burrow stays healthy, the the Bengals should be right in the thick of the AFC North hunt at the very least.

These game-by-game predictions aim to forge an optimistic-but-realistic prospective pathway for Cincinnati's postseason return.

Cincinnati Bengals 2026 schedule predictions

Week 1: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET — Sept. 13

Baker Mayfield routinely shredded the Bengals when he was Cleveland's quarterback, but the Bucs will still be a work in progress on offense in the post-Mike Evans era. Their interior offensive line is not set up well to prevent Dexter Lawrence from dominating in his Cincinnati debut. Nevertheless, the Bengals are notorious for slow starts under Zac Taylor, so this should still be a nail-biter.

Prediction: Bengals 23, Bucs 20

Week 2: at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET — Sept. 20

A massive early test, and given how much continuity and sheer dominance the Texans have on defense, they'll have a big edge over Cincinnati's D, not to mention home-field advantage. Despite the Bengals returning all 11 starters on offense, Houston is one of the few secondaries who can *somewhat* neutralize Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. This will be an early wake-up call.

Prediction: Texans 27, Bengals 14

Week 3: at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET — Sept. 27

Pittsburgh has an elder statesman at quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, along with the most expensive, eldest defense in the NFL. That's not a great combination. If the Bengals can't get it done here and fall to 1-2, that'd set a bad tone for the rest of the year. Something tells me they'll be fired up to bounce back after that Texans loss, should it come to pass.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Steelers 17

Week 4: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET — Oct. 4

Did any playoff team from 2025 have a worse offseason than the Jaguars? In addition to losing stud linebacker Devin Lloyd in free agency, they had the worst draft class in the eyes of many. They're likely to backslide this season, unless Trevor Lawrence plays like a legit top-five QB. Don't see him out-dueling Burrow in Cincy.

Prediction: Bengals 31, Jaguars 20

Week 5: at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET — Oct. 11

What a mess the Dolphins are. They drafted 13 rookies and are expected to prioritize playing younger players over the bargain-bin vets they managed to acquire. The Bengals won the last matchup 41-20 in Week 16 last season at Miami. Expect a similar outcome here.

Prediction: Bengals 44, Dolphins 13

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET — Oct. 25

Things are going a little too well. Having the bye week to prepare doesn't help as much when Taylor's record off byes or mini-byes is 3-9-1. New Ravens head coach Jesse Minter is regarded as the next great defensive mind. He'll have some wrinkles the Bengals haven't seen before. This will also be the first good offense Cincinnati's D has faced since Week 2. This is liable to be a big L.

Prediction: Ravens 34, Bengals 23

Week 8: vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET — Nov. 1

Let the knee-jerk reactions and "sky is falling" narratives ensue after an unfruitful road trip to Baltimore. Burrow and Co. fill feed off the doubters and unleash their hatred upon the hapless Titans, whose ownership and sheer lack of roster talent will continue to hold them back.

Prediction: Bengals 45, Titans 10

Week 9: at Atlanta Falcons, 9:30 a.m. ET — Nov. 8 (in Madrid, Spain)

What an exotic season-midpoint excursion this will be! And whether it's Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr. as the Falcons' starting QB, the Bengals have DJ Turner and Dax Hill to lock down Drake London and the no-name cast of perimeter weapons Atlanta has. As long as Cincinnati commits to stopping Bijan Robinson and has relative success in that endeavor, this should be a rout.

Prediction: Bengals 38, Falcons 7

Week 10: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Sunday Night Football)

Whether it's a bit of jet lag, the confidence earned from two straight blowout wins, or the possible last gasp from this aging Steelers roster, all kinds of letdown factors are working against the Bengals here. The defense should be firing on enough cylinders at this point to eke out a tough "W" in the division, but it's almost impossible to expect Cincinnati to be as sharp as usual in any phase after that Madrid trip.

Prediction: Bengals 20, Steelers 16

Week 11: at Washington Commanders, 8:15 p.m. ET — Nov. 23 (Monday Night Football)

The Commanders made huge strides to improve their defense, highlighted by first-round pick Sonny Styles and ex-Chief Leo Chenal. Those were the two linebackers I wanted most for the Bengals this offseason. Their pass rush is way better thanks to the arrivals of Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson, too. Jayden Daniels' weapons outside of Terry McLaurin are dubious, yet Washington should have just enough to pull the upset here as a probable home underdog.

Prediction: Commanders 26, Bengals 24

Week 12: vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET — Nov. 29

New Orleans is perhaps my biggest sleeper team for the 2026 season. Loved their draft (Jordyn Tyson and Bryce Lance at receiver; Christen Miller at defensive tackle). They have lots of veteran leadership, plus a second-year QB in Tyler Shough poised to ascend to stardom. I need to have at least one home loss on the schedule, no?

Prediction: Saints 27, Bengals 21

Week 13: at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET — Dec. 6

No team gives Burrow more consistent fits than the Browns. Myles Garrett is a big reason why. Just hoping Deshaun Watson is the opposing quarterback so that the Bengals can humiliate him in front of his own fans, if he has any in Cleveland. No matter who Burrow's counterpart is, though, the Browns don't have enough on offense to best the Bengals.

Prediction: Bengals 23, Browns 13

Week 14: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET — Dec. 13

Taylor Swift's birthday will only add to the intrigue of this showdown. This was poised to be an epic rivalry not so long ago, and that's not so much the case now. Kansas City is miles ahead despite last year's implosion. It'll be a crossroads game for both teams. A "whoever has the ball last" sort of deal. I think Burrow wills this victory over the line with a game-winning drive at Paycor Stadium.

Prediction: Bengals 31, Chiefs 30

Week 15: at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET — Dec. 20

I'm still not a Bryce Young believer. There's a reason the Panthers aren't giving him a contract extension. When he played well (for him) in the playoffs against the Rams, you look up at his stats and go, "Huh!?" He had a 71.2 passer rating in that game! Carolina won the NFC South with an 8-9 record. They're about to crash back to earth in 2026.

Prediction: Bengals 28, Panthers 3

Week 16: at Indianapolis Colts, Time TBD — Dec. 26/27

What are the Colts? What is their identity? They ran Jonathan Taylor into the ground last year. Their roster is mediocre at best. QB1 Daniel Jones is coming off a torn Achilles and fractured leg. How could anyone have confidence in this team? The Bengals should handle them with ease, even in Indy.

Prediction: Bengals 34, Colts 17

Week 17: vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET (Thursday Night Football; New Year's Eve)

This is where the AFC North could be decided. A revenge game. On a holiday. In a prime-time slot. On a short week, before which the Ravens have to square off with Garrett and that ferocious Browns defense. Cincinnati's easier assignment the week prior should go a long way in helping to secure this win and probably the division crown with it.

Prediction: Bengals 38, Ravens 21

Week 18: vs. Cleveland Browns, Time TBD — Jan. 9/10

Assuming the Bengals have clinched the AFC North and don't have much to fight for, Joe Flacco could get the starting nod over Burrow in Week 18. It'd be a fun, full-circle sort of moment after the Browns traded Flacco to Cincinnati last season. Cleveland would play everyone for pride if nothing else, leading to a tight but desired Bengals outcome.

Prediction: Bengals 16, Browns 9

Cincinnati Bengals 2026 final record prediction: 13-4; AFC North champions