These Bengals played their way into extensions amid nightmare 2025 season

What a world Cincinnati Bengals fans would live in if the front office actually got more proactive and willing to pay their own players earlier rather than later.

Dragging feet on contract extensions is never the answer. That's how you alienate players, get sour grapes in the locker room, and set the stage for a weird-vibe culture wherein the roster inevitably declines, relationships decay, and trust between the players and franchise wanes.

So how to go about solving this? By rewarding players for strong performances. Cincinnati's brass seems allergic to that. Just because the 2025 season was a 6-11 failure doesn't mean there aren't multiple key pieces worth signing to multi-year deals.

Here are my three top Bengals contract extension candidates. Ball knowers will know these are spot on.

Dalton Risner is the anchor at right guard Bengals have sought for years

Let me juxtapose something real quick. The Los Angeles Rams beat the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. They were willing to go all-in for the Lombardi Trophy. It caused them to bottom out the following year, yet they've roared back and have been an elite team ever since.

Beyond sacrificing premium draft picks or spending irresponsibly in free agency, the Rams take care of their own. They nip new contracts in the bud. They're very proactive that way.

Case in point: LA announced on New Year's Day that they'd signed pending free agent safety Quentin Lake to a three-year contract extension.

Dalton Risner won't cost an arm and a leg for Cincinnati to extend. Yet here we are, a month and a half removed from Lake's extension, and not a peep about Risner's return. And bear in mind, Risner has publicly professed his desire to stay with the Bengals for the next phase of his career.

It's beyond stupid that Risner's deal isn't done yet.

DJ Turner emerged as All-Pro caliber cornerback

A 77.3 passer rating allowed with 13 pass breakups and two interceptions. Solid in run defense, or at least not an egregious missed tackle rate like so many Bengals defenders. Sub-4.3 speed.

Elite physical tools met elite production for DJ Turner this past season. He was easily the brightest spot on an often-awful Cincinnati defense. Rather than waiting to see if he'll back that up in 2026, the Bengals should reward Turner with a preemptive contract extension.

Turner is the best perimeter cornerback Cincinnati has had since Chido Awuzie on those deep-run playoff teams of yesteryear. He's even more athletic and has more upside.

Giving a second contract to Turner that kicks in during the 2027 campaign would give the Bengals a sturdy pillar at a key position, while providing a clearer outlook on what they should do next offseason. Easy math to me. But for the Bengals, it's never this easy.

Jalen Davis changed the math of Bengals' secondary

As someone who toiled away for years on the practice squad, Jalen Davis has loyally served Cincinnati and deserves a solid payday in return. Whether the Bengals give it to him is another matter.

Davis solid play at nickelback freed up Dax Hill to play on the boundary where he best belongs. Perhaps the Bengals draft Caleb Downs 10th overall and say adios to Davis, but I'd like him to stay put.

It's less about Davis being an elite player and more of the messaging it sends to current and future Cincinnati players. The Trey Hendrickson drama has been ugly. The Bengals try to pinch pennies anywhere they can even when negotiating with their best players.

Giving Davis a little more than he's worth, whether he starts at nickel going forward or not, would show Cincinnati turning over a new leaf.

What do I mean by that? Getting serious about depth-building. Rewarding a long-tenured player who earned ever snap he got. You know, things winning organizations do.