This Bengals prediction says what many are thinking about the AFC North

It's pretty clear that for what feels like the first time in franchise history, the Cincinnati Bengals are in win-now mode. They recently restructured Joe Burrow's contract to free up more cap space, but they also invested heavily in improving their defense with Dexter Lawrence, Boye Mafe and Bryan Cook joining, among others.

Burrow admitted that this is now the most talented roster he has seen since he came to Cincinnati. It feels like a marquee year, but the long-term prospects are good, too.

As long as Burrow is under center, this Bengals team is in a Super Bowl window. And by virtue of that likely reality, they're poised to dominate their division for years to come.

Bengals predicted to dominate the AFC North

Looking at the AFC North, we are in a period of change. The Ravens, Browns and Steelers all saw head coach changes, and going into 2026, it is only really the Ravens who seem to be a credible Super Bowl contender. With the Bengals in win-now mode, we could see a two-way battle for the North.

Looking at the future, the Bengals and the Ravens both have the longest Super Bowl windows, too. Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon has set out the window for each NFL team, and he gave the Bengals the biggest in the North. Gagnon said the Browns' window is currently closed, the Steelers have just one more year, and the Ravens have 1-5 years. He then said that Cincy's window is 1-6 years, predicting that they could become the dominant team in the division over the next decade.

"If Joe Burrow and Co. put it back together in 2026, we could have the recipe for runs well into the 2030s. " Brad Gagnon, Bleacher Report

Gagnon reiterated that the Ravens are the only major threat to the Bengals, as the Steelers and the Browns both have major uncertainty at the QB position.

Why the Bengals will dominate the Ravens

As Gagnon mentioned, the future is bright in Cincinnati. Burrow has the long-term security of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins alongside him, and is now looking at a defense which has a young core, and could develop into one of the league's best.

Furthermore, Baltimore now has a lot more issues than the Bengals. Jackson is already vulnerable to longevity in his career based on his style of play. Plus, Jackson's contract is due to expire in 2027, meaning that the Ravens will either have to let him walk, thus closing their window, or take a huge hit against the cap on a new contract for the two-time MVP.

With a much more uncertain future in Baltimore, Burrow and the Bengals could be poised to become the dominant team in the AFC North for another decade. That is one big Super Bowl window...