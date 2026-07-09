This Bengals star is being overlooked, but his next contract won't be

Heading into 2026, the Cincinnati Bengals' defense has some very impressive pieces to it. They have made significant additions such as Dexter Lawrence, Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook and Jonathan Allen.

Furthermore, they already had some talented names on the roster, who will now be expected to step up with a much-improved unit. Names like Dax Hill, DJ Turner and Myles Murphy will be catching a lot of attention this season.

DJ Turner isn't talked about enough

For all that was very poor about the Bengals defense last year, cornerback DJ Turner really was a bright spark. The 25-year-old made 28 solo tackles and produced two forced fumbles, two interceptions and 18 passes defended, which was the third-most in the NFL.

He will be expected to play a big part in the Bengals' season this year, especially if they need a defensive player to come up with the big plays late on in the season whilst vying for a playoff spot.

DJ Turner is latest Bengals star to be overlooked by the NFL

In a recent article on ESPN, NFL executives, coaches and scouts voted on the best players in every position ahead of the new season, and the cornerbacks have recently been revealed. Denver Broncos corner Pat Surtain was voted as the best in the league, ahead of Houston's Derek Stingley Jr and New England's Christian Gonzalez.

However, Turner was included as just an honourable mention, who did receive votes, but it wasn't enough to get into the top 10. Despite being one of the better corners in coverage in the AFC last season, he is still being overlooked by those around the league.

Almost stings as much as seeing the Dexter Lawrence trade omitted from "top offseason moves" lists.

The Bengals should prioritise Turner's contract

You can't complain about any moves from the Bengals' front office this offseason, as we're heading for the new season in much better shape than last year. However, Turner could still be an issue.

His contract is due to expire at the end of the season, meaning that he could hit free agency in 2027 if the Bengals opt against offering him an extension. The right move is very obvious. Last year, he was arguably Cincinnati's best defensive player, and if he continues to improve, he could become one of the best corners in the NFL.

The Bengals' next move should be to offer the 25-year-old a long-term extension and lock down one of the most overlooked players in the NFL for the coming years.