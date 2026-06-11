Too-early 2027 NFL Mock Draft implies Bengals will whiff on huge opportunities

The 2027 NFL Draft is a long ways off, but whenever that day rolls around, it ought to be exciting. Thanks to what figures to be a stacked quarterback class, headlined by Cincinnati Bengals rookie Jack Endries' ex-Texas teammate Arch Manning, it should be one of the most exciting drafts in years.

Yes, the whole next football season still has to happen. The draft order is far from determined. Nevertheless, it is approaching the deadest part of the offseason. Part of the motivation for an updated mock draft is the Rams' blockbuster trade for Myles Garrett, since they gave up their first-round pick next year as part of the deal.

Anyway, without further ado, let's dive in to see what allegedly horrible fate awaits the Bengals based on what happens in this mock scenario.

First-round mock draft has Bengals missing playoffs and picking a non-need position

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski ran through a first-round mock not long ago. Thanks to five quarterbacks coming off the board in the first eight picks, the Bengals got a crack at some of the best pure prospects.

Unfortunately, by nature of Cincinnati picking 18th overall, the implication in Sobleski's mock is that the Bengals somehow miss the postseason for the fourth straight year.

Oh, and even worse? They draft an interior offensive lineman in Missouri guard Cayden Green:

"Missouri's Cayden Green is arguably the nation's most powerful blocker. He also has experience starting at guard and left tackle. For the Bengals, the 6'5", 324-pound lineman fits the physical profile the team prefers, while providing the team with significant flexibility along its front five. Green can immediately step in and replace Dalton Risner at right guard during his rookie campaign. The Missouri product then provides Cincinnati with the option to play him on Burrow's blind side whenever the organization decides to replace veteran Orlando Brown Jr."



Replace Dalton Risner? Why? Eventually have Green *maybe* play left tackle in Orlando Brown Jr.'s place, even though he just signed an extension this offseason?

Also, the Bengals just drafted Brian Parker II out of Duke, who could easily be the right guard successor to Risner. Not that he was good as a rookie, but Jalen Rivers started at that spot in 2025 for a spell, too.

But wait, there's more misery. Cincinnati selecting Green meant passing on dynamic tight ends like LSU's Trey'Dez Green and Oregon's Jamari Johnson. Green is 6'7" and caught seven TDs last year on only 33 receptions. Johnson managed 32 catches for 510 yards and three scores despite the presence of Jets first-round pick Kenyon Sadiq at the position for the Ducks.

Imagine if the Bengals nabbed a legit WR3 like, say, Indiana's Charlie Becker, who goes off the board at No. 20 to the Cowboys in Sobleski's mock. Drafting anyone to further bolster the defense wouldn't be a bad idea, either.

Anyway, thank goodness the mock drafts at this time of year are wildly inaccurate. Mocks the day of the draft don't nail the vast majority of picks to begin with. I just don't get the thinking behind this one from the Bengals' perspective at all.

Oh well. Probably won't have to worry. Above all else, ain't no chance we're picking as high as No. 18.