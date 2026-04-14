The top 10 of the NFL Draft is an arms race the Bengals are fixing to lose

The Cincinnati Bengals are a notoriously conservative football operation, which has backfired more often than not en route to three straight years of missing the playoffs. Those are unacceptable results when Joe Burrow is your franchise quarterback.

Soon, Cincinnati is expected to upgrade its poor defense in the 2026 NFL Draft with the 10th overall pick. Far from a guarantee that the Bengals will draft an immediate-impact player, though. That's an objective that's eluded them far too often in the first round.

Exacerbating that issue is the fact that many teams are reportedly angling to move up the board, which is not the Bengals' M.O. whatsoever.

Unless there's an organizational paradigm shift, this could be a mighty disappointing Day 1 of the draft across Who Dey Nation. As much as I want the Bengals to be truly all-in, they may have no choice but to trade down if too many teams jump ahead.

Bengals first-round outlook is ominous as other teams reportedly seek to leapfrog them in 2026 NFL Draft order

ESPN NFL Draft expert Matt Miller seemed to imply that the speculation and rumors around the New York Jets (16th pick) and Dallas Cowboys (12th pick) trading into the top 10 are well-founded.

It was this time last year when rumors started that the Browns might trade down from No. 2 overall. At first they were brushed off...then they solidified.



I wouldn't ignore any rumors about teams like the Jets or Cowboys moving into the top 10. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 13, 2026

Miller's take jibes with Fox Sports insider Jordan Schultz's recent reporting as well:

"The expectation among many NFL teams is that the 2026 draft will be one of the more trade-heavy drafts in recent memory, according to multiple league sources. Specifically, on the defensive side of the ball — EDGE, CB and LB are all strong/deep — while WR is typically considered to be the most talented offensive position. Several executives I’ve spoken with believe we’re likely to see a flurry of activity in the first half of Round 1. Additionally, because this specific draft lacks depth in the later rounds, many teams plan to pursue extra Day 2 and early Day 3 picks, per league sources."

Regarding what Miller reported on the Cowboys and Jets specifically, it makes a lot of sense, of course. Gang Green has the No. 2 overall pick, and Dallas has Nos. 12 and 20 overall to work with. More ammunition and flexibility than most.

If Dallas gets a couple of quality defensive players from this draft, America's Team is well on their way to NFC contention with that high-powered offense of theirs. The Jets spent as big as anyone in free agency, and could have two top-10 prospects from this class to at least set themselves up for a breakout year in 2027.

Unfortunately, there are other Super Bowl contenders who may share that mindset of going for broke near the top of this draft more so than the Bengals.

Even though they traded their own first-round pick for Chiefs All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie, the Los Angeles Rams are always a threat to do something audacious. They're as all-in as any team for a Lombardi Trophy every single season, but 2026 feels especially like a Last Dance of sorts.

Reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford is playing on a year-by-year basis. His phenomenal 2025 campaign suggests there's plenty more in the tank, yet if he guides Los Angeles to a second Super Bowl win, it'd be tempting not to ride off into the sunset. Armed with the 13th overall pick courtesy of Atalnta, don't be surprised to see the Rams blow past Cincinnati and inside the top 10.

Oh by the way, speaking of Kansas City, the McDuffie trade netted the Chiefs the 29th pick from LA on top of the No. 9 selection they already own. As long as Patrick Mahomes comes back OK from his knee injury, they could not only move up from the ninth pick, but also be right back in the mix to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

There's more where all this came from, too.

The Bengals' bitter rival, the Baltimore Ravens, were ready to part with two future first-round picks for Maxx Crosby until that would-be trade fell through. It stands to reason they could be on the move to get a leg up on their top AFC North competition.

It wouldn't take much for Baltimore to move from No. 14 to No. 8 in a trade with New Orleans, or perhaps even higher in the order.

All signs are pointing to the Bengals standing pat, watching multiple teams rocket up the board past them, and settling for some safe/succession plan prospect once again, probably a No. 3 boundary cornerback. Preemptive sadness is starting to kick in, y'all.

My Dexter Lawrence trade package is the cure for all this. Just wish Duke Tobin and Co. had the guts to take such a big swing.

Giants receive: 10th overall pick, 41st overall pick, DT T.J. Slaton, plus 2027 2nd- & 3rd-round picks



Bengals receive: 5th overall pick, DT Dexter Lawrence & 2027 4th-round pick



Blockbuster Dexter Lawrence trade baked into new Bengals mock draft https://t.co/jHsK04dB50 — Stripe Hype (@StripeHype) April 7, 2026