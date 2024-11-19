Top 5 highest-graded Bengals players from Week 11 loss to Chargers

The highest-graded Bengals in Week 11 vs the Chargers:



🥇 Tee Higgins - 90.8

🥈 Chase Brown - 79.4

🥉 DJ Turner II - 76.2

🏅 Joe Burrow - 75.9

🏅 Josh Newton - 71.9