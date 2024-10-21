Top 5 highest-graded Bengals players from Week 7 win over Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals got their second consecutive win and their first win in Cleveland since 2017 with a 21-14 victory over the Browns in Week 7. The Browns dropped to 1-6 on the season with the loss and they unfortunately lost their starting quarterback, Deshaun Watson, for the rest of the season due to an Achilles tear in the process.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati moved to 3-4 on the current campaign with the win, and they'll have an opportunity to hit .500 for the first time in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Highest-graded Bengals from Week 7 win over Cleveland
The Bengals benefitted from a bunch of noteworthy performances against Cleveland, and defensive end Trey Hendrickson led the way. Hendrickson was a menace all afternoon. He recorded three tackles, two sacks and five quarterback hits, and as a result he was Cincinnati's highest-graded player from the game, according to Pro Football Focus.
Wide receivers Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase were the second and third-highest graded players from the game. Higgins had four catches for 82 yards and a touchdown, while Chase had five receptions, 55 yards and a touchdown of his own. It was an impressive performance from both of Cincinnati's top pass-catchers. Defensive tackles B.J. Hill and Kris Jenkins rounded out the rest of the top five for Cincinnati.
After a sluggish start to the season, Cincinnati's defense has allowed just 21 total points over the past two games, and the unit's improvement was a big part of the reason that the Bengals were able to win both games. The unit will need to continue to play well against a Philadelphia offense that features Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in Week 8 if Cincinnati is going to win its third consecutive game and hit .500 for the first time this season.
Remember that game will now kick off at 1 p.m. ET after the league moved it out of the second afternoon slot in favor of the battle between the Bears and Commanders.