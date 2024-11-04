Top 5 highest-graded Bengals players from Week 9 win over Raiders
The Cincinnati Bengals got their fourth win of the season with a 41-24 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9. The win was the first at home on the current campaign for the Bengals, and their first without Tee Higgins, who was sidelined for the second consecutive contest with a quad injury.
Highest-graded Bengals from Week 9 win over Las Vegas
The 41 points scored was a season-high for the Bengals, thanks largely to the stellar play of star quarterback Joe Burrow, who had his second five-touchdown performance of the season. But, for as well as he played, Burrow actually wasn't Cincinnati's highest-graded player from the contest, according to Pro Football Focus.
Instead, that distinction went to defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who had seven quarterback hits and four sacks against Las Vegas. It was the second time in three weeks that Hendrickson was Cincinnati's highest-graded player, as he also earned the distinction against the Browns in Week 7.
The fact that Hendrickson earned a higher grade than Burrow despite how productive Burrow was should illustrate just how impactful Hendrickson was against the Raiders -- and all season long. He now leads the NFL in sacks on the season with 11.
You knew Burrow wouldn't fall far, as he was Cincinnati's second-highest graded player from the game, followed by tight end Mike Gesicki, who had his best game in a Bengals uniform in Week 9. Gesicki had five catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns. The Bengals needed someone to step up on offense in Higgins' absence, and Gesicki did just that. Cornerback Mike Hilton and defensive tackle Sam Hubbard rounded out the rest of the top five for Cincinnati.
The win over the Raiders was an important one for the Bengals, but they don't have much time to celebrate as they have a quick turnaround this week. They'll be back in action against the Ravens on Thursday Night Football. The Ravens won the first of the two meetings between the teams back in Week 5, so Cincinnati will be seeking some sweet revenge.