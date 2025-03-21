Travis Kelce needs just one word to describe Bengals' massive WR extensions

Like many people around the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce was surprised by the Cincinnati Bengals' decision to give both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins massive four-year contract extensions this offseason given the sheer amount of money that the team will now have tied up in the wide receiver position.

While discussing the extensions on the latest podcast episode of New Heights, Kelce needed just one word to describe Cincinnati's spending: Bonkers.

“For those who are wondering, yes Joe Burrow is making $55 million per year, Ja’Marr Chase making just over $40 mill a year and Tee Higgins making close to $30 million a year, that’s over $125 million per year in new money on just three offensive players," Kelce said. "When you say it like that [Laughs], that is f---ing bonkers. I’m not saying it shouldn’t be done. It’s just never been done.”

Travis Kelce calls Cincinnati's wide receiver spending spree 'bonkers'

Kelce's comments didn't come off as mocking, more just surprised, even incredulous. Since the Bengals are a team that competes with Kelce's Chiefs for playoff positioning in the AFC, their moves are of interest to him.

More Cincinnati Bengals news: Duke Tobin sends clear message to NFL after Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins extensions

Of course, the price tag would have been lower for both star receivers had the Bengals got deals done earlier, like last offseason, but they cost themselves extra money on both deals by waiting. Moving forward, other teams might use them as a cautionary tale of why it's better to be proactive when it comes to extending your star players.

This isn't the first time that Kelce weighed in on Bengals business this offseason. Back in January, Kelce also expressed surprise at Cincinnati's decision to part ways with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

"I don't know what the f--k is going on over there," Kelce said. "That was a wild, wild move I did not see coming, because I thought that, from the outside, their defense was playing really f--king good toward the end of the year. ... I've always respected the hell out of him."

The Bengals continue to find new ways to surprise Kelce and keep him on his toes. Hopefully that trend continues the next time the two sides match up against each other out on the field.