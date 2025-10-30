Trench rebuild: 3 defensive tackles Bengals should target in 2026 NFL Draft

On offense, the Bengals have built one of the AFC’s most competitive rosters, but the defensive interior remains an area in need of a long-term difference-maker.

While they’ve invested on the edges -- notably adding Shemar Stewart last spring -- they still lack a consistent interior disruptor who can collapse pockets and impact games from the inside out.

Looking toward the 2026 NFL Draft, here are three defensive tackles, one from each day, who could fill that void in Cincinnati’s front seven.

Day 1: Peter Woods, Clemson

Peter Woods is the type of interior defensive lineman who changes the complexion of a defense.

At 6-foot-3, 310 pounds, Woods brings rare lower-body power, refined hand usage, and explosive get-off that makes him nearly impossible to block one-on-one. His stats won’t always pop, but his impact on tape is undeniable -- he consistently demands double teams and opens lanes for edge rushers to feast.

Woods’ ability to penetrate and reset the line of scrimmage gives him immediate three-down value. For a Bengals front that has struggled to generate consistent push from the inside, Woods would be the kind of foundational piece that defensive coordinators can build around.

His combination of strength, quickness, and leverage makes him a future All-Pro caliber player and, likely, the top defensive tackle in the class.

Day 2: Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati

The hometown prospect could very well stay home.

Though 2025 has been quieter statistically, Dontay Corleone's power and technique remain elite. At 335 pounds, he's a natural run-stuffer who controls the point of attack and consistently eats space inside. But what makes him special is his twitch and lateral agility for a player his size -- traits that allow him to stay on the field all three downs.

He can line up at nose, at three-tech, or even head-up on a guard depending on the front, giving Cincinnati flexibility in how they deploy him. His blend of experience, strength, and scheme versatility would fit seamlessly into Al Golden's defense and give the Bengals a rugged interior presence with immediate rotational value and long-term starting upside.

Day 3: Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech

Skyler Gill-Howard has remained a really fun watch on tape this fall.

One of the more underrated interior defenders in the upcoming class, he’s built low to the ground and plays with explosive leverage -- the type of interior quickness that gives slower guards nightmares. He's also excellent at shooting gaps and generating interior pressure, something every modern defense covets.

He’s not the biggest (6-foot-1) or strongest lineman, but his first-step burst and relentless motor make him disruptive in the A and B gaps. In today’s NFL, where interior pressure is just as critical as edge disruption, players like him have growing value.

For Cincy, the path to taking the next defensive step runs through the trenches. Whether it’s an elite disruptor like Woods, a powerful and versatile anchor like Corleone, or a twitchy penetrator like Gill-Howard, the 2026 draft class offers multiple avenues for the Bengals to strengthen the heart of their defensive line.

