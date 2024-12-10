Trenton Irwin finds new NFL home after being waived by Bengals
Well, that didn't take long. Shortly after being waived by the Cincinnati Bengals, wide receiver Trenton Irwin has found a new home in the NFL. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Irwin is signing with the Carolina Panthers' practice squad, and he will quickly be elevated to the active roster.
Trenton Irwin will continue his career as a member of the Carolina Panthers
Irwin had spent the vast majority of his professional career with the Bengals. He was initially signed to Cincinnati's practice squad in October of 2019, and had been a staple on the roster ever since. During his six seasons in Cincy, Irwin appeared in 41 games for the Bengals (with nine starts) and compiled 46 receptions for 601 yards and five touchdowns.
Irwin had his best professional season in 2023 when he stepped in for an injured Tee Higgins and started in five games for Cincinnati. He had 25 catches for 316 yards during that campaign. After being waived by the Bengals, Irwin bid farewell to Cincinnati while also hinting at being excited for a fresh start.
"Mannn the end of a beautiful chapter. Met so many wonderful people in this beautiful city," Irwin posted on Instagram. "Fought for what I stand for and learned to be me through it all for me.
"When people no longer see you the way you see yourself it’s a clear sign that it’s time to go," he added. "Excited to create my legacy elsewhere and keep chasing perfection like a shadow."
Now, Irwin will get a chance to show his stuff in Carolina as a member of the Panthers, at least for the remainder of the current campaign. The Panthers are well outside of the playoff picture in the NFC, but perhaps Irwin will get added on-field opportunity on a team now looking forward to the future.
Irwin will be a free agent after the season, and if things go well in Carolina perhaps the Panthers will look to keep him around. If not, he could be in the market for another new landing spot in a few months.