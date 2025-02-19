Trevor Lawrence shares recruiting pitch for Tee Higgins to join Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins have a history, as the two played played college football together at Clemson. With Higgins potentially headed for free agency over the offseason, Lawrence would like to reunite with the star receiver.

During a recent appearance on Up and Adams, Lawrence shared his recruiting pitch for Higgins, which includes recreating their collegiate success and living in a sunny state with no income tax.

Trevor Lawrence wants to recreate college success with Tee Higgins

"Tee is awesome," Lawrence said. "We have a history for sure. ... We played together for two years, had a lot of success in college and we could definitely do that again in Jacksonville. I think Jacksonville is in pitch in and of itself as far as a place to live. You're in Florida, no state income tax, a lot of good things."

Lawrence certainly sounds like a guy who would love to reunite with Higgins on the football field, and understandably so. Higgins is coming off arguably his best season in the league. Despite missing five games due to injury issues, he caught 73 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's an elite pass-catcher who would be a top option on many teams across the league's landscape. Lawrence and the Jaguars would love to have a weapon like that.

But, the concept of Higgins hitting the open market in free agency is looking less and less likely. Recent reporting suggests that the Bengals plan to use the franchise tag on Higgins for the second consecutive season, effectively blocking him from hitting free agency.

The Bengals reportedly plan to sign him to a long-term extension, but either way, it certainly looks like Higgins will be playing the 2025 season in Cincinnati, leaving Jacksonville out of the equation.

So, Lawrence's pitch will likely be for naught. But, if Cincinnati's plans change for whatever reason and Higgins does ultimately hit the open market, the Jaguars could be a team to keep an eye on.