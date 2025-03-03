Trey Hendrickson could be 'odd man out' for Bengals this offseason

In an ideal world. the Cincinnati Bengals would agree to fair extensions with all three of their key contributors -- Ja'marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson.

However, in the real world, they might have to make some sacrifices, and according to The Athletic's Diana Russini, Hendrickson is the "most likely to be the odd man out," if the organization can't reach deals with all three players.

Trey Hendrickson seeking long-term extension, but Bengals may have other priorities

Chase is clearly the team's priority and understandably so, and the team is also emphasizing getting a long-term deal done with Higgins. Hendrickson, however, has also earned a raise, which Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin has acknowledged.

“Has he earned a pay raise and a bump in an extension … he has,” Tobin said. “We’re cognizant of that, and we will give that to him. But whether we agree on what that looks like is, is what is to be determined.”

More Cincinnati Bengals news: Bengals identify one particular pending free agent as a priority

Hendrickson has one year remaining on his current contract, so the Bengals aren't in risk of losing him outright over the offside. However, if the two sides can't come to an agreement on an extension, a trade is a possibility. Tobin also acknowledged this, but he stressed that an extension for Hendrickson was a more preferable outcome for the organization.

"I never really talked about open preferences for trading guys, because all that does is take on a life of its own," Tobin said. "And that's not something I want to do, because I want Trey on our football team. He's under contract. We're looking to to pay him for what we believe will be really good future years and we see him as not falling off in his career. And, you know, so that's why we're actively trying [to pay him]."

Clearly, the Bengals would like to keep Hendrickson around. After all, he's really good at football and was easily their best defensive player last season. But, wanting to keep him and actually being able to do so are two different things. The rise in the salary cap should help, but there are no guarantees.

There's a premium on elite edge rushers in the league right now, and Hendrickson is one of the best. He's going to want to be paid like it. If the Bengals feel like a new deal for the league's sack leader is too rich for their blood then perhaps he will end up being the odd man out.