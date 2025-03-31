Trey Hendrickson update provides fresh hope for successful contract resolution

Trey Hendrickson's future with the Cincinnati Bengals remains under a cloud. The All-Pro defensive end is looking for a new deal and is reportedly willing to take drastic measures to achieve this objective. Zac Taylor is hoping things don't get that far based on his comments at the NFL owners' meetings.

The Bengals set out their stall this offseason. They wanted to keep the core offensive pieces around quarterback Joe Burrow together after the former No. 1 overall pick piled pressure on the franchise. Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase were both extended with significant financial outlays attached. Now this dilemma is successfully resolved, all eyes are on Hendrickson.

He's looking for a new deal after gaining 35 sacks over the last two seasons. Hendrickson was permitted to seek a trade but the reported asking price was too high for anyone to bite. With some extra salary-cap flexibility after deals for Higgins and Chase, negotiations are ongoing with the former third-round pick.

Bengals still going through the process with Trey Hendrickson

Taylor had nothing but good things to say about Hendrickson. The head coach lauded his work ethic and talent. He also revealed that they are still going through the process en route to potentially reaching an outcome that works for all parties.

"Very consistent. Not just two years, four years. And I think he's one of the premier pass-rushers in this league. Teams have to devote a lot of attention to him as they start their game plan each week. He's been a guy who works his tail off day in and day out, 365 days a year, which I respect and appreciate. So we'll just continue working through the process with him." Zac Taylor

The trade talk has diminished around Hendrickson. There are rumors about the player being willing to sit out the season if something doesn't get worked out, but that is a drastic measure with the intent to pile pressure on the Bengals' primary decision-makers. Simply put, it's unlikely things get that far.

Cincinnati hasn't been renowned for splashing the cash over the years. That's starting to change with a soaring salary cap and the need to maximize Burrow's prime. Letting good players walk or leave via trade is no longer an option. That's why extending Hendrickson should be their biggest priority above all else right now.

The Bengals having an elite offense is all well and good. However, they won't get back into the postseason without their defense meeting its end of the bargain. And make no mistake, Hendrickson is the beating heart of any success that comes their way.

It'll be interesting to see how things play out. Hendrickson wants to stay, and Taylor holds the same thought. The business side of things is the tricky part, but it would be surprising if something didn't get worked out sooner rather than later.

