Trey Hendrickson weighs in on Bengals' decision to replace Lou Anarumo with Al Golden

The Cincinnati Bengals made a major move already this offseason when they replaced defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo with Al Golden. Anarumo had been in his role for six seasons, and he was the only DC that star defensive end Trey Hendrickson has worked with during his four seasons in Cincinnati.

As Cincinnati's best defensive player, many were wondering how Hendrickson felt about the change, and now we know. While speaking with FanSided on behalf of Old Spice at Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans, Hendrickson expressed excitement about the addition of Golden while also signing the praises of Anarumo.

Trey Hendrickson was a fan of Lou Anarumo, but he's excited about the addition of Al Golden

"I have a lot of respect for him, what he's done in the college football arena, playing on the biggest stage," Hendrickson said of Golden. "Last time he coached in the NFL was our biggest stage, so he's coached in those big games. I think he's a great hire.

"Obviously, I love Lou [Anarumo] and everything he's done," he added. "He had me highly productive in his defense over the last four years. He's going to do great things for Indianapolis. It's a business at the end of the day and there are moves that are outside of my control. But I love him, I think he's great and he's going to do great."

It didn't take long for Anarumo to land on his feet after parting ways with the Bengals, as he was quickly hired to be the defensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts. Meanwhile, it will now be on Golden to turn things around on the defensive side of the ball in Cincinnati. The Bengals' defense has held the team back over the past couple of seasons, and it will be interesting to see what Golden can do to turn the tide.

One of the biggest questions facing Golden is if he'll have Hendrickson's services at his disposal. The four-time Pro Bowler has one year left on his current contract, and he's seeking an extension this offseason.

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin recently discussed Hendrickson's future and acknowledged that the star defensive end has earned a raise, but stopped short of guaranteeing that the sides would agree on an extension.

“Has he earned a pay raise and a bump in an extension … he has,” Tobin said. “We’re cognizant of that, and we will give that to him. But whether we agree on what that looks like is, is what is to be determined.”

Hendrickson's agent, Harold Lewis, is expected to meet with the Bengals in the near future to discuss an extension, and Hendrickson's future in Cincinnati will likely become clearer at that point. Stay tuned.