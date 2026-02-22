Two rising Bengals draft names to know: Precision & thievery in Cincinnati

For the Cincinnati Bengals, their 2026 NFL Draft strategy is about elevating the talent level while adapting to a changing roster. They aren't just looking for athletes, they are looking for scheme-versatile contributors who can extend the Super Bowl window behind Joe Burrow.

Cincinnati has had issues drafting rookies who can make a positive impact right away. Too often, the team is concerned with being competent tomorrow instead of electrifying in the present.

Here are a couple later-round draft gems who could provide the Year 1 spark the Bengals desperately need as speculation about Burrow's future swirls.

Offense: The Separation Specialist

The Bengals’ offense thrives on horizontal stretch and vertical timing. With a premium placed on receivers who can win instantly against man coverage to keep the chains moving, the staff values route-running nuances over pure height-weight-speed profiles.

The Sleeper: Cyrus Allen (WR, Cincinnati). A local favorite and one of the most explosive risers of the 2026 cycle, Allen is a man-coverage nightmare. After a senior campaign with 13 touchdowns for the Bearcats, he proved his mettle as a twitchy, late-play accelerator.

Why it works: Allen understands separation using sudden releases to whip through defenders in short spaces. For the Bengals, Allen fits perfectly as a 'Z' who can exploit the space created by Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Defense: The Master of Anticipation

Defensively, Cincinnati needs more talent to compete with the rest of the AFC. To do that, they need safeties with elite range and the instincts to bait quarterbacks into high-leverage mistakes.

The Sleeper: Bud Clark (S, TCU). One of the premier ballhawks in the 2026 class, Clark finished his TCU career near the top of their all-time interception list. A Senior Bowl standout, he is the definition of a ballhawk -- someone who reads the quarterback’s eyes as well as the route progression.

Why it works: Clark is a dynamic playmaker who thrives in robber and deep-half roles. His ability to trigger on the ball from the middle of the field makes him a dangerous deterrent for opposing signal-callers, and for a Bengals secondary that values versatility, Clark’s background as a big nickel and safety hybrid allows the defense to stay multiple without losing its ability to generate turnovers.

The Bottom Line

By targeting high-IQ, physical prospects like Allen and Clark, Cincinnati would add middle round talent that boosts either side of the line of scrimmage. Allen’s separation skills and Clark’s ball-hawking instincts provide the Bengals the specific tools needed to keep the AFC North on its heels.