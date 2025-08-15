Very early 2026 NFL mock draft has Bengals attacking the trenches after playoff loss

If you had a time machine, and you could go forward to see what would become of the Cincinnati Bengals this season, it'd be pretty easy to deduce why they might not win the Super Bowl.

Both sides of the line of scrimmage have their problems in Cincinnati. The right guard position is ghastly at the minute, and the general state of the defensive line sans Trey Hendrickson is not-great-Bob levels of concerning.

Without many major players hitting free agency in the next couple years, the Bengals have a chance to really build through the corresponding drafts. Now we have a way-too-early 2026 NFL mock draft that may provide insight into how Duke Tobin and Co. will approach next year's proceedings.

Bleacher Report predicts Bengals pick Alabama DL No. 25 overall

The scouting department at Bleacher Report just dropped a deep-dive, first-round mock draft. Now to be fair, they're ordering the draft by reversing the latest Super Bowl odds from DraftKings, but the implication is still that the Lombradi Trophy won't be paraded through the streets of Cincinnati.

Nevertheless, in a projected return to the playoffs, only to be derailed at some point before The Big Game, the Orange and Black go on the clock at 25th overall. B/R suggests they'd pull the trigger on Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton if he's still on the board. Which of course he is in this scenario.

There's a brief quote from B/R writer Matt Holder in the write-up on Overton, so bear that in mind in the midst of this breakdown:

"With Sam Hubbard's retirement, Trey Hendrickson's ongoing contractual dispute and B.J. Hill turning 31 next year, the Bengals should again invest in their defensive front, despite recent the first-round selections of Myles Murphy and Shemar Stewart. Besides, Alabama's LT Overton brings a completely different skill set than those recent draft picks.



"'Overton would be a good pickup for the Bengals since he has some position versatility to lineup anywhere from a 3-technique to a 5-technique,' Holder said. At 6'5" and 283 pounds, the 20-year-old prospect isn't built like many other prospects. He has showed the capabilities to play on the edge for Alabama. Though his game is predicted on power, which will translate well to wherever the Bengals plan to use him."

Other than the rousing point that Overton is a prospect who isn't built like many other prospects, I guess I could get on board with this selection to some degree. He's a thicc young man with pretty impressive lateral movement from the highlights Holder himself tweeted out.

Based off those cut-ups, my take is Overton could actually be the situational interior pass-rusher Cincinnati has longed for. Per PFF, most of his snaps last season were either over or outside the tackle, though. At least as things stand now, I'd like Overton's NFL upside more as an edge-setting force versus the run than as a plus pass-rusher off the edge.

Not sure I'd be over the moon with this pick come next April. Then again, the rest of the defensive line room doesn't inspire a lot of confidence. It depends how the Bengals would want to use Overton. The defensive end group is pretty bad across the board if I'm being 100% honest. Depth guys Joseph Ossai and Cam Sample are hitting free agency next offseason, too.

Another major factor is whether the Bengals' relationship with Hendrickson is mangled beyond repair after a second straight offseason of contract drama. Should that occur, it's something of a no-brainer to take Overton or another capable EDGE who can also kick inside to rush in subpackages.

Maybe if Myles Murphy had worked harder, he could've made a bigger impact and triggered a different pick in this mock draft. Alas, us Bengals fans are seemingly stuck in a sunk-cost, Waiting For Godot situation with Murphy, much like the alleged breakout Ossai is going to have one of these years.

Let's see how Overton advances as a pass-rusher this season in Tuscaloosa. If he makes significant strides in his development, there's a good chance he won't be on the board when the Bengals pick.

