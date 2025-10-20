Week 7 further proved Bengals are very much alive in wide-open AFC

Thursday night games are downright grueling, given the short turnaround for players to get their bodies right among other factors. However, the Cincinnati Bengals saw the benefits that can arise from sitting at home with a mini-bye during Sunday's Week 7 NFL action.

The AFC in particular is having a bit of a collective struggle. Yes, there are some juggernauts toward the top of the standings, but there are a lot of middling-to-bottom-dwelling teams who are only helping the Bengals' hopes of keeping their season alive.

As if Thursday's thrilling 33-31 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers to move to 2-0 in the AFC North wasn't reason enough for Who Dey Nation to feel great, the Bengals got even more hope from other intraconference adversaries in Week 7.

Bengals benefit from blunders by Jaguars, Chargers, Jets and more in AFC's wild Week 7

Had the Denver Broncos not pulled a one-point win out of their rears against the New York Giants, Cincinnati would've gotten even more help in Week 7. Alas, it wasn't meant to be, and plus, the Broncos have a head-to-head win against the Bengals, so they'd have still been two games up in effect.

But hooh buddy, did the rest of the AFC's happenings this fine Sunday ever break in the Bengals' favor.

With an assist from ex-Cincinnati defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, the NFL-leading Indianapolis Colts knocked off the Los Angeles Chargers 38-24. Indy jumped out to a 23-3 halftime advantage to basically put it away by the midway intermission.

A Lou Anarumo defense doing Lou Anarumo defense things to Justin Herbert so far today. https://t.co/i7wy9Qc32f pic.twitter.com/pZDXXhkGns — Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) October 19, 2025

To begin the early morning across the pond, the London-beloved Jacksonville Jaguars got embarrassed 35-7 by the Los Angeles Rams in a de facto home game. The Jags looked hapless in crashing out to a 4-3 record — just a game ahead of Cincinnati, who beat them in Week 2.

Oh yeah, and guess who the Bengals play in Week 8, with multiple extra days to prepare? The still-winless New York Jets, who fell to the Carolina Panthers 13-6 and resorted to benching their starting quarterback Justin Fields.

Not that Cincinnati should be scared of wily vet Tyrod Taylor, but Fields can at least run the ball as well as any QB in the league. It'd be downright hilarious if we got Joe Flacco versus his longtime Baltimore backup in Taylor in another "Unc Bowl" next Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

For all the struggles and scrutiny Bengals coach Zac Taylor has endured, even before the Joe Burrow era, it's improbable that he was under quite as much head as the Jets' Aaron Glenn in the glare of that New York media spotlight.

Aaron Glenn went from 'come on, what kind of question is that?' when asked about benching Justin Fields to...benching Justin Fields half a game later. — Sam Monson (@SamMonsonNFL) October 19, 2025

For the second consecutive week, Aaron Glenn chose to let the half end without attempting a Hail Mary. With a team that didn’t score a touchdown in either game. It’s inexcusable. #Jets — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) October 19, 2025

The Bengals were just on a four-game losing streak. All of a sudden, the rest of the AFC is backing up to them, and Flacco looks more than capable of holding his own until Burrow comes back in December.

We have hope, Who Dey Heads! Real hope! What a lovely Sunday indeed.

