Where the Bengals stand in AFC North draft capital power rankings

With the NFL Scouting Combine behind us, the Cincinnati Bengals and the rest of the league are crossing their t’s and dotting their i’s when it comes to this year's prospects.

Unfortunately, the Bengals will be behind each of their division rivals in the total number of draft picks they have to spend. However, this does not mean Cincinnati is necessarily behind the Ravens, Steelers, and Browns in draft position strength.

Here is where the Bengals land by power-ranking the AFC North draft capital.

4. Baltimore Ravens stockpile late picks

Coming in last place on this list are the Baltimore Ravens. As of today, they have seven draft picks and are expected to acquire four compensatory picks for a total of 11 selections.

Those 11 picks would tie for the second-most in this year’s draft.

The Ravens will first select at 14, the division’s third first-round pick.

Like the Bengals, the Ravens already have a franchise quarterback and will not be looking to shore up arguably the most important position in North American sports. So that is a feather in their cap over the Browns and Steelers, for now.

Nevertheless, the Ravens share the basement of the division with only three top 100 selections.

And like the Bengals, expect the Ravens to prioritize the offensive line and their defense come April.

Despite coming in last on this list, the Ravens certainly do not rank fourth among the AFC North franchises in finding talent in the draft.

3. Cincinnati Bengals have a draft capital deficit in the AFC North

The Bengals land third on this list, only ahead of the Ravens, thanks to their top 10 status in the upcoming draft.

Yet, despite selecting in the top 10, the Bengals have the fewest draft picks among their division foes. Their seven selections are three shy of the next closest rival’s total.

The Bengals’ seven picks also represent a tie for the sixth fewest picks in the upcoming draft.

Cincinnati, along with Baltimore, has the fewest selections in the top-100, three. The majority of Cincinnati’s picks will come on Day 3.

While the Bengals should prioritize quality over quantity, some prefer the strategy of taking more bites of the apple, then going all in on their favorite prospects. If you believe the latter over the former, you will be disappointed that Cincinnati has so few pics compared to the rest of the AFC North.

Hopefully, the Bengals will make the most of those seven picks. However, sitting at 10 with a strong possibility that most of their favorite targets will be off the board by the time they select at ten, potentially leading to the team trading down and obtaining more proverbial bites at the figurative apple.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers lead division, NFL, in total draft compensation

Landing in the second spot of the AFC North’s draft Power rankings are the Pittsburgh Steelers.

We anticipate the bitter Bengals rival to have 12 draft picks in total. That would represent the most selections in the draft this year. Four of those 12 are projected compensatory pics.

Pittsburgh's five picks in the top-100 rank first among AFC North teams.

Many draftniks believe that the Steelers will take a wide receiver with their first pick. However, who the quarterback will be throwing to their potential first-round wideout remains in question.

It looks like the Steelers are headed for another long off-season, including a draft cycle, while waiting for Aaron Rodgers to decide whether he wants to keep playing football.

Nevertheless, with 12 draft picks and five in the top 100, they are in an admirable position to make a significant impact everywhere on their roster, even though it might not happen for them at the quarterback position.

1. Cleveland Browns hold strongest draft hand in AFC North

Hopefully, this will be the first and last time we discuss the Browns being at the top of any AFC North list. Nevertheless, at least for this exercise, Cleveland comes out on top when it comes to the division’s draft power ranking.

The Browns have the highest pick among the AFC North's teams with the sixth overall selection. They are also the only team in the division with two first-round picks.

Their second first-round choice comes in at 24 overall, thanks to a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars from last year's draft, where the Jags traded up to select Travis Hunter second overall.

The Browns have 10 selections. Their four top-100 selections are the second most in the division.

What they do with that ammunition remains to be seen. However, as long as they are in a bit of quarterback purgatory, we should expect them to remain at the bottom of the division’s real power rankings once the regular season kicks off.