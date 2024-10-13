Who are the announcers and referees for Bengals vs. Giants today?
It's game day, Bengals fans. Cincinnati will play its first Sunday night game of the 2024 season tonight on the road against the New York Giants. The Bengals are desperate for a win, so hopefully they come out with the appropriate effort -- on both sides of the football.
The game will be Joe Burrow's first time playing against the Giants; the only team remaining that he has yet to suit up against.
Below you'll find the full list of announcers (for both television and radio) and referees for the Week 6 showdown between the Bengals and Giants, along with some additional viewing and listening information.
Announcers for Bengals vs. Giants
The game between the Bengals and Giants will kick off tonight at 8:20 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The game will air on NBC and announcers for the game are as follows:
- Play-by-Play: Mike Tirico
- Analyst: Cris Collinsworth
- Sideline Reporter: Melissa Stark
- Rules Analyst: Terry McAuley
The game will also be available via radio. It will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530), WEBN-FM (102.7) and WLW700. It will also be live on SiriusXM (channel 226). Announcers for the radio broadcast are:
- Dan Hoard (play-by-play)
- Dave Lapham (analyst)
Referees for Bengals vs. Giants
Carl Cheffers (No. 51) will serve as the crew chief for the battle between the Bengals and Giants. Cheffers is in his 16th season as a referee in the NFL. Interestingly enough, Cheffers also worked the last meeting between Cincinnati and New York back in 2020.
Per Sports Illustrated, Cheffers has previously worked 16 total Bengals games, and Cincinnati has a record of 4-10-2 in those games, which obviously isn't great. Cheffers obviously won't be out on the field alone. Instead, he will be joined by a complete crew, which you can see below (via Football Zebras):
- Umpire - Brandon Cruse
- Line Judge - Robin DeLorenzo
- Down Judge - Mike Carr
- Field Judge - Eugene Hall
- Side Judge - Nate Jones
- Back Judge - Martin Hankins
- Replay Official - Kirt Shay
- Replay Assistant - Brian Davies