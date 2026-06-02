For the first time, the Cincinnati Bengals are heading to Spain, as they were selected for just the second-ever NFL international game in Madrid. Last year, it was the Dolphins and the Commanders; this year, it's Cincy against the Atlanta Falcons.

The trip to Spain comes in Week 9, right in the middle of the season, by which point we will know whether we could be on for a playoff return, or if we're destined for another season of disappointment.

Lets assume it's the first option. If it is, then the Madrid game could be the most pivotal trip of the season for Cincinnati.

The Bengals could be ruling the AFC North by Week 9

Amid all the talk of the Bengals having an upgraded defense, hopefully a fully fit Joe Burrow, many are also optimistic because of the schedule. Cincinnati has one of the easiest schedules in the NFL this season, and have a great chance to get back to winning the AFC North.

USA Today writer Tom Viera predicts that by Week 9, the Bengals will be 4-3, which could be enough to lead the AFC North. He also predicted that Cincinnati would win the game in Madrid, which would place them in a fantastic spot heading into their first prime-time game of the season in Week 10 against Pittsburgh.

"The Bengals are sneaking up on some people in 2026 and should re-establish themselves as a formidable AFC contender if Joe Burrow can stay healthy." Tom Viera, USA Today

Why the Madrid game could be so pivotal

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We've seen in the past that international games aren't always in favour of NFL teams. The change in time zone, change in routine, and limited preparation time for following games can really halt the flow of teams. So, the fact that the Bengals have an international game right in the middle of the season, could be dangerous.

But, if the Bengals were to win against the Falcons, they could carry that momentum into Week 10, and they will need it, as it doesn't get much bigger than prime time against the Steelers. A win in Madrid could give a boost ahead of the Pittsburgh game; A loss in Madrid and the long trip won't have been worth it - that could really damage the Bengals' momentum.

Every game in the NFL is huge, but the battle at the Bernabeu could prove to be the biggest of the season...