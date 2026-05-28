NFL broadcast exec details logic behind Bengals' favorable 2026 slate

The Cincinnati Bengals got pretty fortunate with how the schedule fell for them this season. And by that I mean, the powers that be finally permitted them to face the Baltimore Ravens in Cincinnati for their annual prime-time matchup on New Year's Eve.

Cheeky facetiousness aside, it's no secret that the Bengals got a break there, and their overall slate generally looks favorable. Now Joe Burrow and Co. — er, the defense more so — need to go execute on the field.

In a recent interview with the NFL's VP of broadcast planning Mike North through the Bengals' official website, some compelling revelations came to light about the team's brand and perception.

NFL scheduling chief explains the reasoning behind Bengals' schedule

Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson sat down with North, who gave a great glimpse behind the curtain of how complex the NFL scheduling macroorganism is.

One of the few drawbacks to Cincinnati's schedule is the lack of a bye after the Madrid game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9. Even with that lengthy trip across the Atlantic, the Bengals will have the 10th-fewest travel miles this season, and North brought up another factor I previously overlooked that should reassure Who Dey Heads:

"In the old days, quote unquote, we really tried to learn about the inconvenience or the additional travel considerations for international games. I know it's not quite routine, but it's getting to the point where it's pretty routine. You play an afternoon (game) over there, it's morning over here, you're back in the facility by what? Midnight Sunday night? That's better than if it's played out in Seattle or Los Angeles … That's the new normal for us."

Coming back home for the Steelers on Sunday Night Football shouldn't be as daunting as usual, given Pittsburgh's aging/declining defense and aging/declining quarterback in Aaron Rodgers.

Speaking of the AFC North, the aforementioned second meeting with Baltimore at Paycor Stadium precedes the regular-season finale against the Browns. After not having back-to-back home games all year, Cincinnati will finish with just that — and it could decide the division champion.

Bengals fans will dig what North had to say about, well, Cincinnati's status in the AFC North, referring to how the Browns game is a "TBD" flex play that could move to a prime-time slot:

"I don't want to say it's theirs to lose, but we'll see what happens when we get there...That's what those TBD pools are for. Get the games that matter the most, that deserve to get the most exposure. Get them one extra national appearance for the playoffs to start."

Referring to the head-to-head duel in Week 14 between Burrow and Chiefs legend Patrick Mahomes — the fourth time they've been put on the calendar in December — North gushed about Joe Shiesty's singular influence:

"(Burrow) is a game-changer in this league. There's no real hesitation that we talked about to save some of the big ones for late in the season...Wave a magic wand, maybe move the Kansas City game up a little earlier...I'm sure FOX maybe would prefer that KC-Cincy game a little bit earlier."

The Bengals couldn't ask much more from Burrow re: being an ambassador for the franchise and the sport at large. He's been all-in on trying to win a Super Bowl. After this offseason, the front office is, at long last, on the same page as him in that regard.

Between that noticeable shift/alignment, the roster reinforcements, and again, the nice-looking schedule, this Cincinnati team could indeed be the best of Burrow's career.

Does that mean a first-ever Lombardi Trophy and a championship parade in downtown Cincy is on the horizon? Maybe!