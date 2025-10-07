Why Joe Flacco trade should have Bengals fans (cautiously) optimistic

The Cincinnati Bengals just made a trade that many fans never thought they'd see, acquiring longtime AFC North rival quarterback Joe Flacco and a sixth-round draft pick from the Cleveland Browns for a 5th-rounder of their own.

This is not the type of move that Bengals' ownership has been known for and I think fans should be excited. This kind of move indicates that the front office is not yet ready to give up on the 2025 team.

Jake Browning has not been able to keep the team afloat as many of us had hoped he would. His performance last Sunday against the Lions might have sealed his fate with three costly interceptions in a game where it appeared the defense played well enough to win, even against the mighty Lions.

StripeHype's own Matt Fitzgerald covered this trade more in depth, so be sure to check out his article! I agree with his analysis that Joe Flacco doesn't turn the Bengals into world-beaters instantly. I also think the timing isn't ideal as it's hard to say when Flacco might be ready to take the field in stripes.

What Bengals' Joe Flacco trade really means

What I do think this trade means is that the Bengals aren't content to just give up. They are still fighting, which has not been the norm in Cincinnati.

To put this in perspective, according to Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams, the Bengals had only made two trades in the past 52 years before acquiring Khalil Herbert at the trade deadline last season. With the Flacco deal, that makes it four in-season trades in 53 years.

Quite an uncharacteristic move by this Bengals organization to say the least. Could it be a sign of bolder transactions to come? To borrow from Jim Carrey's Lloyd Christmas from Dumb and Dumber, "You're telling me there's a chance!"

There was no chance before the Flacco trade. Maybe this signals Cincinnati's seriousness toward winning while the team awaits the return of Joe Cool 2.0.

The Joe Burrow of it all in Joe Flacco trade saga

While the focus might be on Joe Flacco right now, there is another Joe in Cincinnati that fans should be thinking about. There is no doubt that the Bengals' recent shift in attitude, viewing themselves as yearly contenders, is in large part due to Joe Burrow. He has elevated the franchise and put pressure on them to focus more on winning than on ticket sales.

This trade signals to me that there is hope alive inside the Bengals building that Burrow can return to action at some point this season. If the team didn't have that belief, they would certainly not be making an in-season trade, which we've established is a rarity, and giving up draft capital for a 40-year-old quarterback.

Since the injury, there has mostly been radio silence when it comes to Burrow's health, but this trade might be speaking volumes about what the team is seeing in his recovery.

I don't know if Flacco can come in and fix everything for the Bengals. He is a journeyman at this point in his career, but he does have a strong resume and a history of success, even leading the Browns to the playoffs a few years ago. This should be the best group of weapons he's ever had to work with, headlined by Ja'marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

If Flacco can come in and steady the ship, I believe there's a chance we haven't seen the last snap taken by Joe Burrow this season. That should excite Bengals fans because with a healthy Burrow at the helm, anything feels possible.

It might be a long shot, but kudos to the team for not abandoning hope, even though the last three weeks have been bleak. There are a lot of games left to be played this season, and we will just have to wait and see how it all plays out. One thing's for sure, StripeHype will have you covered on all things Bengals along the way!

More Bengals News and Analysis