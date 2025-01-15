Why Mike Gesicki's future with Bengals could depend on Tee Higgins

Mike Gisecki had a very solid season in Cincinnati in 2024. He finished the campaign with 65 receptions for 665 yards and two touchdowns. He quickly became a top target for star quarterback Joe Burrow, and he even triggered a $125,000 incentive in his contract for surpassing the 600-yard threshold.

In an ideal world, the Bengals would bring back Gesicki in free agency, no questions asked. Unfortunately, that's not how the NFL works. Other teams will also be interested in Gesicki's services, and the Bengals will only have so much cap space to work with. And the veteran tight end made it clear that money will indeed be a factor when he weighs his options over the offseason.

"I came off a career year, got franchise tagged, so [I] wasn't able to hit the market then. Then [I] went to New England, wasn't utilized nearly as much as I anticipated," Gesicki said of his upcoming decision. "So then my market was super low. Not that the only thing in my mind is making up money, but like, it's definitely a thought process in my mind. But, you have to take a lot of things into account."

So basically, if the Bengals want to bring him back, it's probably going to cost them more than the $2.5 million deal he signed with the team last offseason. As a result, his future in Cincinnati could hinge on what the team decides to do with star wide receiver Tee Higgins.

It's not rocket science. If the team is able to re-sign Higgins (which should be a priority), they likely won't have the cap space to give Gesicki a meaningful contract. Keep in mind, star receiver Ja'Marr Chase is also eligible for a massive extension. So, if the Bengals give Chase what he deserves and keep Higgins, well, that would be a whole lot of money tied up in pass-catchers.

That isn't a bad thing. Chase and Higgins are a dynamic duo, and together -- with Burrow -- they turn Cincinnati's offense into one of the most deadly in the entire league. But at that point, keeping Gesicki likely wouldn't be a priority.

However, if the team is unable -- or unwilling -- to keep Higgins, then bringing back Gesicki would become much more of a priority given his familiarity with Burrow and the offense, and the way he plays. Sure, Gesicki is technically a tight end, but he plays a lot like a receiver, and he could help Cincinnati's passing attack from falling off too much in the case of Higgins' departure.

For what it's worth, Gesicki certainly sounds like he wouldn't mind staying in Cincinnati.

"This place is awesome," Gesicki said. "They welcome you with open arms, and I'm super grateful for it. I will always, no matter what happens, remember this year as a lot of fun, and a lot of relationships that I made that will carry with me for the rest of my career the rest of my life."

Obviously, other factors will be at play, but ultimately Gesicki's future in Cincinnati will largely hinge on Higgins.